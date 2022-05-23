Barcelona was a tough weekend for Lando Norris. The McLaren driver, in fact, had to face the sixth round of the season in precarious physical conditions.

Since Saturday Lando complained of a general malaise which then worsened on Sunday morning. During the drivers parade the Englishman sat on the ground clearly showing his discomfort, but once he got into the car and lowered the visor he gritted his teeth until he passed under the checkered flag in eighth position.

A very respectable performance that of Norris, especially considering his state of health which prevented him from taking part in the meetings with the press at the end of the race. Andreas Seidl intervened to explain what the English driver had.

“Obviously he hasn’t been feeling well all weekend. She had little energy due to tonsillitis and had to face a very demanding race also due to the high temperatures. In the end he was pretty exhausted, but we have to thank the team’s medical support ”.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Despite the tonsillitis, Norris’s performances on the track were of all importance, especially when compared to the increasingly anonymous ones of Daniel Ricciardo, and Seidl wanted to emphasize what the English talent has accomplished.

“I can never thank him enough for fighting and showing a great fighting spirit that ultimately allowed us to get these four points.”

“It was great to see his commitment, but at the same time I would like to point out that we would never put Lando’s health at risk and he got on track after the doctor gave the green light. He too admitted that he would try and together we made the decision ”.

It will be essential for McLaren to recover Lando shortly. In a few days, in fact, Formula 1 will be back on track on an unforgiving circuit like that of Monte Carlo, a track on which Lando conquered the third step of the podium in 2021 behind Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.

“Now the goal for the next four days is clear. We have to make sure that Lando recovers before leaving for Monaco ”.