A show of strength. Lando Norris and McLaren had never been so favored to win pole position as on the eve of qualifying in Singapore. The time set by Norris at the end of the third free practice session left everyone speechless, and in fact the time obtained by Lando would have been (at the end of qualifying) sufficient to win pole position.

The opponents understood that there would be no contest, the only chance to aim for something more than second place was linked to some unforeseen events with the number 4 McLaren. And in fact Norris’ session was not as linear as he would have liked, the pace immediately confirmed itself to be excellent but Carlos Sainz’s accident meant that all the drivers in Q3 had only one lap available in the eight minutes following the red flag.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Not the best scenario for someone with everything to lose, but Norris was ready. After Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri also made mistakes and smudges, confirming that it is never easy to give everything in a single lap. Lando was impeccable, managing to squeeze everything that the car allowed him, that is, a lot, without any inaccuracy.

McLaren is no longer surprising, but the Singapore night also required a cool head that Norris did not lack. The party in the papaya box could have been total, given that Piastri confirmed since the morning session that he had found the feeling with the car that was missing on Friday. Oscar’s progression was perfect until Q2, a session in which he obtained the best time with a time that worried Norris himself.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Piastri paid a very high price in the fateful Q3 lap, however, touching a wall and compromising his chances of fighting for pole position and the front row. A mistake that risks having a significant impact on the economy of McLaren’s weekend, because in what should have been an all-papaya front row, Max Verstappen appeared, the last of the opponents that Norris would have wanted to see. Lando knows he has the best single-seater at his disposal, but to exploit everything in the right way it is essential to take the lead at the first corner after the start. From this perspective, having Verstappen alongside you is not as reassuring as having the outline of Piastri’s single-seater, especially after Oscar was duly informed by the team that from now on he will have to lend a hand to his teammate.

It is no coincidence that Verstappen himself showed off a smile at the end of qualifying that had not been seen for a long time. After the worst Friday of 2024, Red Bull reacted impeccably, the work done by the engineers in Milton Keynes went in the right direction, and Max understood it in the first lap of the FP3 session. “I can say that everything is much better than yesterday”, was Max’s comment on the radio before even finishing his flying lap. Qualifying was a confirmation, Verstappen regained the confidence lost the previous day and the times dropped drastically.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The front row has exceeded the best expectations of both Max and Red Bull. An uncatchable McLaren and a close battle with Ferrari had been taken into account, but Verstappen’s lap has scored a potentially crucial blow for the world championship race. If Max were to get a perfect start and make the lead pass into Turn 1, it will not be easy to dislodge him from first place, McLaren knows this well and above all Norris knows it. Lando has been impeccable so far, but in the three hundred meters that separate the starting line from Turn 1, Norris knows that a lot will be at stake. If Verstappen were to win the Singapore Grand Prix, Lando’s last hopes for the world championship would also be extinguished.