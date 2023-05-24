McLaren stands out in Monaco with the celebratory “triple crown” livery which will also be used in Barcelona for the Spanish GP, but the watchful eye of George Piola he didn’t limit himself to observing the colors that distinguish the MCL60, given that he offers us an interesting detail of the front braking system.

McLaren MCL60 bodywork Photo by: George Piola

The Woking team has developed the concept of radiators more than that of the PINs which have particularly characterized the Brembo tailor made projects for Red Bull and Aston Martin. Each team, in fact, can design in close collaboration with the technicians headed by Mario Almondo a product that is specifically designed for the characteristics of its single-seater, without standardizing experiences.

McLaren points to the lightness of the caliper and the extraordinary ability to improve heat dissipation to ensure the necessary cooling of the brake system.

The image of George Piola shows us a substantial difference between the Red Bull concept which disperses heat through needles with heads and specific perforated areas, while in Woking they prefer to rely on the reeds which protrude in parallel from the surface in several points of the caliper: they are two different ways to achieve the same result.

It is not easy to grasp these details because on ground effect single-seaters the calipers are dressed in carbon covers which must direct the heat into the ducts intended to expel the high temperature air with ducts towards the vents which blow into the inner side of the rim: The technicians want to keep the flows circulating between the two carbon baskets cool, to prevent the heating of the rim from facilitating the overheating of the tyres.

In the past there was the opposite need, given that the hot air from the brakes was used to trigger the warm-up of the tyres. With the adoption of lowered roofs, the needs and definition of very different systems have changed.