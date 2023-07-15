It’s another McLaren. After the British Grand Prix it will be good to keep this in mind, especially as regards the opponents. The package of innovations studied since the beginning of the year and introduced at Silverstone has literally changed the prospects of the Woking team.

From the day of the presentation – an event in which team principal Andrea Stella had anticipated the lack of goodness of the basic version of the MCL60 – the orange-black-blue single-seater has literally changed its skin, and has nothing to do with the partially chromed livery used last week.

New bellies, new opening on the sides, new Venturi channels, new bottom and revised engine hood, with fewer slits for the expulsion of hot air, in order to make the beam wing more efficient by opening the hood more at the end. All this has redesigned the shape and behavior of one of the Cinderellas at the beginning of the season, making her become a princess well after midnight.

The improvements have been clear, especially in medium and high-speed cornering. It’s no coincidence that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri managed to excel on the Silverstone track, full of curves like this.

At the end of the race, however, Norris put his hands forward. Don’t expect the same performances with continuity in the rest of the season: the MCL60 has grown a lot, but it also has equally significant weaknesses.

“We have a mediocre car, and when I say mediocre I should mean pretty terrible, in the slow speed corners,” explained Norris. “Our car is extremely difficult to drive in those conditions. I feel like there are people getting excited about our result, and I accept that, but we’ll be going to a couple of tracks shortly where I’m sure people will be saying: ‘ But what happened to you? How is it possible that you suddenly went so badly?'”.

Precisely for this reason, aware that the substantial package from Silverstone cannot solve all the problems of a car born badly, McLaren has made other updates. Nothing comparable in importance to the package fitted in Great Britain, but further dedicated to plugging the currently open loopholes.

Andrea Stella, McLaren team principal, has announced the news for the Hungaroring, dedicated to further improving race pace. These will be available to both Norris and Piastri.

“For Hungary we have other updates in store that will help us improve the race pace. These will be available for both drivers. And for Hungary we don’t expect the car specifications to be out of alignment between Oscar and Lando.”

“Like any other team, we will continue to deliver some updates for the following races. And this is also thanks to the fact that, once the redesign of the car began, we unlocked the performance and, through the iterations, we continue to see that the aerodynamic development is effective enough”.

Stella also anticipated the arrival of further updates, which however will arrive after Hungary and which we will presumably see during the last part of the European season of this 2023 Formula 1 season.

“So obviously as soon as you see that a project is mature enough to be able to do, you hit the ‘go’ button and you’re off, so there’s more stuff to come after Hungary as well.”