McLaren continues its survival phase, awaiting the great revolution announced by Andrea Stella. The Team Principal didn’t mince words to explain how almost every single aerodynamic component of the MCL60 needs to be redesigned. Between Austria, Silverstone and Budapest from Woking should arrive a full-bodied new aero packageon which to build the second half of the season and set up the 2024 project. In the meantime, the production department has churned out two new rear wings and as many beam-wings, enriching the team with new set-up options that will come in handy in the future.

A car to be redone

During the press conference on Friday, Andrea Stella outlined the current technical picture at McLaren: “At the start of the season, we realized relatively early on that the car needed to be redesigned as a whole and this process is really interesting. I dare say that almost all aerodynamic parts are involved and this is why the updates will be spread across multiple races. It will be easy enough to notice. We even had to redesign some parts under the bodywork. This is also why it took some time before we were in a position to bring this development. I would say that they practically involve the whole car”.

Since the start of the championship, the Woking exponents have been crystal clear about the fact that the team has not achieved the design objectives for the 2023 car. The MCL60 lacks above all aerodynamic efficiency, with important speed gaps on the straight. This is accompanied by a lack of aerodynamic load at medium-low mileage, a general difficulty in slower corners where mechanical grip emerges and poor tire management. On the other hand, McLaren boasts a good level of load at high speeds, when the car travels close to the ground, and excellent speed in getting the tires up to temperature. The new fund brought to Baku ushered in a new development directionwhich there is reason to believe drove the design of the updates coming in the upcoming races.

New wings

In the meantime, the Woking production department did not sit idly by and churned out new spoilers, expanding the range of load level and aerodynamic balance adjustments. In Munich, the new high-load rear wing, combined with a new beam-wing with two cascading profiles on top of each other. The same components were also used in the subsequent race in Spain, testifying to their possibility of use outside the anomalous Monegasque track.

In Canada the MCL60 is equipped with another version of the beam-wing. This is a lighter specification, but still different from the “gull-wing” geometry used in Baku and Miami. Looking at product updates, McLaren is among the teams that do the most focuses on the interaction between beam-wing and diffuser, regulating the extraction intensity of the flows from the bottom and the load generated by the ground effect. In synergy with the renewed beam-wing, the upper wing mounts a new mobile flap compared to the previous medium-load version, seeking that efficiency and straight-line speed which are essential on a track like Canada.

Montreal’s new rear wing also sports new vertical endplate bulkheads. In the lower part, a bulge appears curved upwards, helping to intensify the vacuum in the slipstream of the car, always to the advantage of the efficiency of the diffuser and the load released by the underbody. The same solution had been first introduced by Alpine and Aston Martinonly to be picked up by Williams.

Finally, it should be noted that McLaren is also working on the external aerodynamics of the brake cooling ducts. In Monaco, the rear wheel assemblies were retouched, while in Spain it was the turn of the front ones. Overall, the British stable works in detail in this spring phase of the championship, pur introducing important adaptations to individual tracks. However, the real technical revolution will begin in Austria and will last for the entire month of July.