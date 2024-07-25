McLaren brought a new rear wing to Spa-Francorchamps that was designed specifically for the fastest tracks: compared to the Canadian configuration, for example, the main profile features an almost straight and very high leading edge, with a pronounced spoon shape in the central part.

The mobile flap, however, in the central part has returned to showing a small V shape, while in Montreal it was decidedly more open, but has rounded the profile towards the lateral supports which have been further shaped specifically to limit the resistance to forward motion on the long straights of the Ardennes.

The trailing edge of the adjustable profile is also characterised by the presence of a small nolder: the Gurney flap works only at low speeds, while it is overridden by the flows when the MCL38 is on a straight and there is a need to unload the wing in order to increase the peak speed at the end of the straights.

McLaren has rightly been called a “universal” single-seater because with the latest update introduced in Miami, the papaya car has proven to be competitive on all the circuits on the F1 calendar, whether slow or fast, confirming that at the moment the car driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri is the most competitive of the lot.