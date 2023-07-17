McLaren is in the midst of a process of change and reorganization which, after very complex months from a technical point of view, has begun to bear fruit in recent weeks.

Thanks to the latest, great aerodynamic package introduced on the MCL60, Lando Norris gave the team the first podium of the season and Oscar Piastri signed fourth place, the best result of his short career in Formula 1.

McLaren has worked hard to improve from this point of view, but it has been an approach that has not only benefited the results on track. Thanks to the introduction of the new wind tunnel, the top management of the Woking team managed to distribute the resources at their disposal differently, making very important assumptions and dedicating them to aspects in which it was lacking.

McLaren, until a few weeks ago, rented the Toyota wind tunnel based in Cologne. This affected the team’s performance because it was now obsolete for the needs of Formula 1, but also on the timing with which the team directed by Andrea Stella was able to bring updates to the track.

In addition to the wind tunnel, McLaren has also overhauled other facilities at the Woking Technology Centre. The subject of this restructuring were the simulation systems – which have been updated – and a new production plant.

“We’ve had some inefficiencies in resource spending,” Brown told Motorsport.com. “We weren’t running our own wind tunnel, but we were renting one out. And that costs more than you would if you were paying operating expenses for your own.”

“We’ve had to make some tough decisions, but also with some of our new technologies coming on stream, they’re actually more financially efficient and so we’re able to redirect some of the inefficient spending into additional staffing.”

The first fruits of the new wind tunnel have come in the form of a significant upgrade package which has been used at the Austrian and British Grands Prix. These allowed Lando Norris to get an unexpected second place at Silverstone and, again on the British track, fourth place for Oscar Piastri.

The result allowed McLaren to move up to fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship by overtaking Alpine. It is no coincidence that between Austria and Great Britain, McLaren collected 42 points against Alpine’s 3.

Ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, Brown also praised the work done by team principal Andrea Stella in reorganizing the team’s technical hierarchies.

“Andrea is a great guy,” Brown told Sky Sports. “The way he inherited what we had at the start of the year and figured out what we needed. He put in a technical restructuring and promoted some people from within.”

“If we have made some important hires that are about to arrive, but have not yet arrived, the improvements made in recent weeks are the result of the work of all the men and women who have worked up to now under Andrea’s guidance”.