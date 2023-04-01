height:107%;font-size:15px;font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif;text-align:justify;’>The Australian Grand Prix is ​​the last chance to see McLaren in its current configuration . In fact, upon returning from the break, a substantial package of updates is expected on the MCL60, which should make its debut for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. Also in anticipation of the great development work scheduled, some aerodynamic tests were carried out at McLaren in Melbourne. However, there were also updates, especially on the bodywork.

Efficiency wanted

Melbourne is an extremely fast track, with average lap times in qualifying just under 250 km/h. The single-seaters are therefore hit by a high air flow, which facilitates internal cooling. Furthermore, in Australia the thermometer has not yet exceeded 20°C since the beginning of the weekend, further removing the specter of overheating. McLaren has thus exploited the conditions to introduce a new bonnet specification on the MCL60, narrower to reduce the impact area on the rear aerodynamics by the hot air extracted from the tail vent. The new bodywork has a flat terminal vent, also going to close the chimney opening in the upper part, reducing aerodynamic resistance for the benefit of efficiencyto. Faced with the large package of updates expected for Baku, one would think that the hood will not be touched by future developments. Otherwise, it’s difficult to explain the team’s decision to invest in a new component for just one race.

Bottom test

In Australia McLaren has also brought new vertical strips for the Venturi channel grilles. The changes are detailed and are not easily recognizable from the outside. It is therefore to be thought that the team worked on the curvature and incidence of the various strips, to find the best aerodynamic compromise. Indeed, in this area the balance is sought between the sorting of the flows towards the outside and the diffuser, the intensity of the vortices generated along the edges of the flaps and the energy losses of the flows on their journey towards the rear.

The presence of the novelties is confirmed by the flow viz paint applied to the entrance to the Venturi channels during the first free practice session. Furthermore, it was Norris himself who confirmed the aerodynamic tests carried out: “In FP1 I struggled a bit with the general feeling, but the session was still productive. We used the whole session to make other aerodynamic tests for the future”. It’s a McLaren that works with an eye to the future, waiting for the Baku Grand Prix which, according to the team’s intentions, should officially kick off the season.