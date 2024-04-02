Over the last few hours, McLaren has found itself having to reorganize its technical department because the news, made official this morning by the team with a press release, is linked to David Sanchez: the former Ferrari aerodynamicist, who had started to work at McLaren in January after the gardening leave period, he immediately leaves the British team.

A bolt perhaps not from the blue, but certainly thunderous enough to force Zak Brown and Andrea Stella to reorganize the team. Sanchez left Ferrari in February last year, joining McLaren in January 2024. Now, in the first days of April, the unexpected farewell arrived.

What led to the separation between the team and the aerodynamicist – at least according to the press release released – was the role misalignment that Sanchez found himself facing. In fact, Sanchez was hired to fill one role, but found himself occupying another. The parties in question spoke to each other and decided to separate by mutual consent.

“This further step in the evolution of the structure of the Technical Department and the working model within the Team indicates our commitment to constantly improve our technical capabilities and our workflows for greater efficiency and effectiveness,” said Andrea Stella , team principal of McLaren.

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Following a careful discussion between David Sanchez and the team leadership, a mutual decision was made to leave the team. After mutual reflection, it became apparent that the role, responsibilities and ambitions associated with David's position did not were in line with our initial expectations when he agreed to join us in February 2023.”

“Recognizing this misalignment, both David and I agreed that it would be best to part ways now, so as to allow him to pursue other opportunities that better leverage the scope and breadth of his considerable capabilities. We deeply and gratefully appreciate the contributions that David has contributed during his relatively short time with us and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Speaking about his farewell just a year after arriving at Woking, David Sanchez added: “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this team. Even if the role we had imagined and agreed was not aligned with reality of the position I found, I leave with respect for the leadership, admiration for the dedication of my colleagues, and appreciation for the openness and honesty with which we discussed and arrived at this decision.”

“I wish this team continued success on its path to the front line, where it belongs. I look forward to my next challenge in F1.”

With Sanchez's departure, McLaren decided to entrust the role of designer to Rob Marshall, who arrived in Woking together with Sanchez, with Neil Houldey becoming technical director (engineering) and Peter Prodromou technical director linked to the aerodynamic department. Andrea Stella will fill the role of performance-related technical director on an interim basis until the right person is found to fill it.