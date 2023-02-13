McLaren with the MCL60, a single-seater with a commemorative initials that recalls the team’s 60th anniversary, is looking for a third aerodynamic way. A road opened by the renderings published by AlphaTauri and taken up by the Woking team that wants to be placed halfway between the concepts of Red Bull and those of Ferrari.

As if the technical director, James Key, hadn’t wanted to take ideas to extremes in just one direction to leave himself more development opportunities, in one direction rather than the other. At first glance, the “papaya” single-seater looks very much the same, but a more in-depth analysis reveals more marked changes than it appears from a superficial investigation.

McLaren MCL60 Photo by: McLaren

Red Bull mouths, but I dig Ferrari

The bellies, seen from the side, are descending like the Red Bull, but if you look at them from above they show a rather pronounced central hollow with a sequence of fifteen slits for the dissipation of heat from the radiators which start at the sides of the passenger compartment, in the flat area of the upper notch, and then they climb vertically up to the middle of the engine cover, gradually getting bigger and bigger.

If the hot air is extracted according to Ferrari logic, it is evident that McLaren does not need to create that large “bazooka” which evacuates the heat at the rear: the bonnet follows the width of the passenger compartment seen in plan view, but actually below it is more “lean” in search of less resistance to progress.

McLaren MCL36 and McLaren MC60 Photo by: McLaren

The radiator vents are rectangular in shape with rounded edges, but have been moved further back than on the MCL36 with the intention of moving them away from the front wheel. They seem larger than usual, but the effect is given by the black tray that protrudes forward in the lower edge and the strange lid that descends from the waist line of the side and extends up to the overhang of the tray.

McLaren MCL60 Photo by: McLaren

How much air under the bellies!

The staff of Piers Thynne, director of operations, has worked to have a break under the belly much more pronounced than the MCL36 and the trend of the curve is now concave, whereas before it was convex: the intention to increase the range of the flow to the bottom.

Not only that, but in the images of the presentation, not in the renderings, you can also appreciate the sidecut that opens up in Red Bull style on the side of the MCL60: in this case the aerodynamicists want to push the air towards the outside of the rear wheel, to keep the car body less affected by front wheel turbulence.

McLaren MCL36 and McLaren MC60 compared Photo by: McLaren

No cantilever splitter

In the lower part of the frame it can be seen that there is no longer the cantilever splitter. The reason is simple: with the constraints that the FIA ​​has introduced on the flexibility of making the board flex, McLaren has decided to advance the keel, within which, in addition to the shock absorber which brakes the oscillations of the tea-tray to prevent the skate can break, there are control units cooled by a special hole.

To stay in the central part of the car, here is the larger rear-view mirror with supports that are the same as those of 2022. The airbox is designed by Mercedes, while the bonnet descends more rapidly towards the small fin at the tail.

McLaren MCL60 Photo by: McLaren

Venturi with redesigned mouths

The bottom is different: the innermost fence of the Venturi canal is squared, while the other two have curvilinear shapes and are shorter. McLaren, to prevent the harmful vortices of the front wheel from dirtying the bottom flows, has chosen to equip itself with a showy “bargeboard” in the outer edge clearly inspired by Red Bull.

The pavement is raised by 15mm according to FIA dictates: in the lateral trailing edge there are three blowholes (where there were five) with the intent of shooting the flow past the rear wheel. Then to follow there is a long carbon cover held by four metal supports which is separated from the bottom: it serves to generate the pneumatic mini-skirt useful for “sealing” the bottom to the asphalt.

McLaren MCL60 Photo by: McLaren

Suspension behind anchor push

James Key did not want to demean the basic choices made for the ground effect single-seater: he confirmed the push rod rear suspension, giving up the possibility of using the rear of the Mercedes. Della Stella remains the power unit, while the transmission case is designed by McLaren. Even in this juncture, the priority orientation is that of Milton Keynes, without following the line of the other Mercedes customer teams, Aston Martin and Williams, more adherent in the rear to the dictates of Brackley.

The rear wing (still a choice from the 2022 availability) is supported by a single pylon, while the two beam wings are gate valves, overlapping each other.

McLaren MCL60 Photo by: McLaren

Muzzle flat, dug underneath

Moving to the front, you don’t get the sensation of big news: in reality, Woking has refined the project in every detail. The nose has maintained a flat design, with the nose leaning against the second flap, but without reaching the maximum protrusion so it is slightly shorter, but more scooped in the lower part.

McLaren MCL60 Photo by: McLaren

Front wing of new design

The front wing is of a different conception: the main profile (but does it make sense to call it that way the first flap if the load-bearing function is performed by the second? In the central part there is still the spoon and towards the side bulkhead the chord gradually grows, accentuating the arrow shape.Just before the endplate, a small curl does not escape that was not there in 2022.

It is therefore the second flap that has a greater extension, while the next two are decidedly more shaped and incident to favor a marked out-wash effect, given that the two elements fold down before the curvature that joins them to the side bulkhead.

McLaren MCL36 and McLaren MC60 compared Photo by: McLaren

Front suspension pull, arm raised

The front suspension is still pull rod: the layout hasn’t changed, but Kay has tried to take the upper triangle to extremes, which shows a greater protrusion from the frame in the front arm, with a different location for the on-board rocker arm. McLaren, after the prohibition of introducing brackets on the hub carrier side, as happened in the past, has slightly arched the arm obtaining a greater down-wash effect of the flows that are rolled towards the bottom.