McLaren is the sixth Formula 1 team to present its car for next season. Like Alfa Romeo, the British team will also immediately show a real single-seater. The new born of McLaren in 2023 will be called MCL60, for the 60th anniversary of the team.

With the MCL60, the team aims to reach at least the top four in the Constructors’ standings, after fifth place in 2022, when it had Alpine in its sights, but in the end it had to bow to the French brand. Compared to 2021, the team has therefore taken a step back and would like this not to happen again.

McLaren arrives at the start with a new driver. Oscar Piastri has left the Alpine Academy himself and will continue his career as F1 driver alongside Lando Norris, taking over from compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, who in turn has joined Red Bull Racing as a third driver. The young Australian is a promising talent, from which much is expected, while the British will have to be the leader.

In addition to Ricciardo, another McLaren employee has left. Indeed, team principal Andreas Seidl joined the Sauber Group at the beginning of December, succeeding new Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur. At McLaren, chief executive Zak Brown didn’t have to think long about his successor. Andrea Stella has been promoted and will lead the F1 stable from 2023. The Italian has a wealth of F1 experience. Among other things, he was Fernando Alonso’s engineer at Ferrari and then at McLaren.

After Haas, Williams, Red Bull, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri, it’s now McLaren’s turn to show their colors and, in this case, the real car for 2023. The presentation will start at 18:00 Italian time and can be followed live via the streaming on this page.