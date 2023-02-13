There is a leadership of the mid-group to regain at McLaren, after coming out defeated in the duel with Alpine last season and a 2023 which will most likely also see Aston Martin in the fight. The presentation of the MCL60, similar in shape to its progenitor, could therefore have generated a certain disappointment, so much so as to make the search for differences a “sightsight” in the Formula 1 version. Sometimes, however, it happens that the absence of something communicates more than what you see. In this case, the lack of particular renovations in the bodywork of the McLaren 2023 invites you to look for them right where the performance of ground effect cars is extracted: the bottom.

McLaren had approached the new regulations with a particularly slim body, and then immediately reversed course. Through three development packages at the last Spanish, French and Singapore Grands Prix, the Woking team has gradually replicated the beating bellies of the world champion Red Bull, like more than half of the grid. On the one hand, the British team had therefore largely carried out the revolution of its single-seater already in 2022, reducing the massive changes to be made to the 2023 project. McLaren was also one of the few teams to continue substantial development up to a few races from the end of the championship, subtracting important resources from the 2023 project, effectively anticipating the concepts on the 2022 car.

However, all of this is not enough to explain why Woking is the team that has apparently intervened the least from an aerodynamic point of view compared to the other teams presented so far. The impression is that the work of the aerodynamics department concentrated mainly on the bottom, making it much more difficult to appreciate what’s new. Given the great sensitivity of modern cars to the performance of the fund, the inconspicuousness of the modifications could actually be inversely proportional to their extent.

Comparing the renderings with the car in the studio and the photographs of the MCL60, we can see a discreet fidelity of the computer graphics to the true forms of the car, thus allowing us to directly scrutinize the renderings themselves, exploiting their best resolution. From the front view you can see how Woking’s team has completely changed the grid of strips at the entrance to the Venturi channel (1), an area already subject to important changes in 2022. Compared to the squared elements of the MCL36, its heir shows off rounded bands inspired by Red Bull.

Laterally you can appreciate how the external strip has been lengthened and raised (2), going to more aggressively isolate the flow channeled under the bottom from the turbulence of the front wheels. From the same image you can have a further confirmation of the changes made to the central strips.

Looking further back, a showy protuberance can be seen along the bottom (3). It’s about a three-dimensional modeling of the fund, daughter of a complex aerodynamic study of pressures, flow direction and vorticity, first introduced by Red Bull at the last Spanish Grand Prix. McLaren also has integrated the lower lateral anti-intrusion cone inside the bottom to further flare the side, but the lateral structure is not housed in correspondence with the protuberance, but slightly further forward as on the world champion Red Bull.

McLaren has been very careful in the published photographs to hide as much as possible the outer edge of the bottom, raised by 15 mm as per regulation. However, it can be seen from a glimpse a bump that extends inward (4), very different from any solution seen so far and from the McLaren 2022 funds (image below). If confirmed by better resolution photographs, it would be a three-dimensional modification of the venturi channel, much more complex than just the external edge, with a strong influence in the exploitation of the ground effect. Overall, several indications suggest that McLaren has redesigned much of the underside of its car, the main area from which performance can be extracted.

As far as the upper part of the MCL60 is concerned, as anticipated, the sides have been streamlined in the lower part (6), thanks to the volume freed up by the displacement of the lateral impact structure at the bottom. The lines of the bodywork of the new McLaren increasingly recall those of the RB18, in an effort to funnel more air down the bottom towards the bottom while at the same time pushing the turbulent wake from the front wheels outward. In the upper part of the side you can see the carving also clearly inspired by Red Bull (6), introduced by the world champions at Silverstone and then refined in Belgium.

Otherwise, the McLaren 2023 is very similar to the car that finished last season. At the rear, the push-rod kinematics remains, without major changes in terms of positioning of the strut and other arms. The front suspension instead confirms the pull-rod scheme, mainly dictated by aerodynamic reasons for the management of the flows towards the bottom. The steering arm is aligned with the lower triangle, while the upper triangle stays as high as possibleperfectly in line with the 2022 geometry.

While more and more teams have chosen a rounded design for the side radiator air intakes, recalling the shapes of the Ferrari F1-75, McLaren remains on the ragged track of Red Bull. The mouths were just sharpened after that the bulk of the changes had already been made with the Singapore Grand Prix development package.

McLaren thus provides a taste of the MCL60, waiting for the track tests to reveal other innovations. The wing seen during the presentation was in fact very similar, if not identical, to that of the end of 2022, with the 2023 specification which may have been kept hidden. However, the main innovations are concentrated in the fund, which has profoundly evolved from last season. The 2023 project is therefore still to be discovered, launching the challenge to Alpine and Aston Martin for the role of fourth force.