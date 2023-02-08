A few days after the presentation, which will take place on Monday 13 February, McLaren has unveiled the name of its single-seater for next season.

The current nomenclature, which began in 2017 with the MCL32 which replaced the iconic MP4-XX, will undergo a slight change as 2023 represents an important anniversary for the Woking team. The car, in fact, will not be called MCL37, but MCL60, in reference to the team’s 60th year of activity since it was founded by Bruce McLaren in 1963.

This was communicated by the team itself through a video that traces its history, not only in Formula 1, but also in all the other activities that have involved the British brand. From the iconic single-seaters sponsored by the Malrboro company, with the characteristic red and white color of the records in the hands of Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, to the McLaren F1 road car designed in 1993 thanks to the knowledge acquired in the top automotive competition.

Representing the colors of the Formula 1 team in 2023 will be Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri, who will replace Daniel Ricciardo, the last to drive a car from the English team to triumph in the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. scheduled for 6 pm in Italy, CEO Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, appointed new Team Principal after Andreas Seidl’s departure from Sauber, will also be present.