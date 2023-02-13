CHASSIS MONOCOQUE Carbon fiber composite, incorporating rider controls and fuel tank SECURITY STRUCTURES Passenger compartment survival cell with impact resistant structure and anti-penetration panels, front impact structure, side impact structures, integrated rear impact structure, front and rear roll structures, sunburst secondary roll structure, driver’s headrest protection and safety seat. CAR BODY Carbon fiber composite, including bonnet, spars, floor, nose, front wing and rear wing with rider-operated drag reduction system FRONT SUSPENSION Carbon fiber / titanium wishbones, inner torsion bar actuating link, spring and shock absorber system REAR SUSPENSION Carbon fiber / titanium wishbones, push rod operating internal torsion bar, spring and shock absorber system WEIGHT Total weight 798 kg (including driver, excluding fuel) WEIGHT DISTRIBUTION 44.6% and 46.1% on the front axle ELECTRONICS McLaren Applied – Including chassis control, power unit control, data acquisition, sensors and data analysis. INSTRUMENTATION McLaren Applied display steering wheel BRAKES Six-piston brake calipers with front and rear master cylinders

“Brake by wire” rear brake control system

Carbon ventilated discs and pads STEERING Power assisted rack and pinion TIRES Pirelli P Zero F1. There is now an extra compound, the C0, which brings the total to six compounds. Pirelli selects three for each event. LOOK FOR 18″ magnesium wheels with standard BBS design PAINT Akzo Nobel Sikkens VENTILATION SYSTEM Air, engine oil, gearbox oil, hydraulic oil, water and ERS cooling systems MOLDS Stratasys 3D MANUFACTURE Mazak Advanced Technology Solutions POWER UNIT Mercedes-AMG M14 E Performance MINIMUM WEIGHT 151kg PU COMPONENTS Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic (MGU-K)

Motor Generator Unit – Heat (MGU-H)

Turbo (TC)

Energy Store (ES)

Control Electronics (CE) INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE CAPACITY’ 1.6 litres CYLINDERS 6 CORNER 90° VALVES 24 SPEED MAX 15,000rpm PETROL FLOW 100kg/h (about 10,500rpm) INJECTION High pressure direct injection (max 500 bar, one injector/cylinder) TURBO Single stage compressor and exhaust turbine, on a common shaft Maximum turbine revolutions 125,000 rpm. ENERGY RECOVERY SYSTEM STRUCTURE Integrated hybrid energy recovery via engine-generator unit

Electric MGU coupled to crankshaft-K

Electric MGU coupled to the H-turbocharger BATTERIES Solution with lithium-ion battery with a regulatory minimum weight of 20 kg

Maximum energy storage, 4 MJ per revolution MGU-K Maximum speed, 50,000 rpm

Maximum power, 120 kW

Maximum energy recovery, 2 MJ per revolution

Maximum energy deployment, 4 MJ per revolution MGU-H Maximum speed 125,000 rpm

Maximum power, unlimited

Maximum energy recovery, unlimited

Maximum deployment of energy, unlimited TRANSMISSION EXCHANGE Carbon fiber composite gearbox,

longitudinally mounted gearbox MARCHES 8 + reverse SELECTOR Electro-hydraulic gearbox DIFFERENTIAL Epicyclic limited slip clutch CLUTCH Electro-hydraulic drive, carbon multi-plate LOGISTICS TRANSPORT Mercedes-Benz truck AGENCY DP World

