|CHASSIS
|MONOCOQUE
|Carbon fiber composite, incorporating rider controls and fuel tank
|SECURITY STRUCTURES
|Passenger compartment survival cell with impact resistant structure and anti-penetration panels, front impact structure, side impact structures, integrated rear impact structure, front and rear roll structures, sunburst secondary roll structure, driver’s headrest protection and safety seat.
|CAR BODY
|Carbon fiber composite, including bonnet, spars, floor, nose, front wing and rear wing with rider-operated drag reduction system
|FRONT SUSPENSION
|Carbon fiber / titanium wishbones, inner torsion bar actuating link, spring and shock absorber system
|REAR SUSPENSION
|Carbon fiber / titanium wishbones, push rod operating internal torsion bar, spring and shock absorber system
|WEIGHT
|Total weight 798 kg (including driver, excluding fuel)
|WEIGHT DISTRIBUTION
|44.6% and 46.1% on the front axle
|ELECTRONICS
|McLaren Applied – Including chassis control, power unit control, data acquisition, sensors and data analysis.
|INSTRUMENTATION
|McLaren Applied display steering wheel
|BRAKES
|Six-piston brake calipers with front and rear master cylinders
“Brake by wire” rear brake control system
Carbon ventilated discs and pads
|STEERING
|Power assisted rack and pinion
|TIRES
|Pirelli P Zero F1. There is now an extra compound, the C0, which brings the total to six compounds. Pirelli selects three for each event.
|LOOK FOR
|18″ magnesium wheels with standard BBS design
|PAINT
|Akzo Nobel Sikkens
|VENTILATION SYSTEM
|Air, engine oil, gearbox oil, hydraulic oil, water and ERS cooling systems
|MOLDS
|Stratasys 3D
|MANUFACTURE
|Mazak Advanced Technology Solutions
|POWER UNIT
|Mercedes-AMG M14 E Performance
|MINIMUM WEIGHT
|151kg
|PU COMPONENTS
|Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic (MGU-K)
Motor Generator Unit – Heat (MGU-H)
Turbo (TC)
Energy Store (ES)
Control Electronics (CE)
|INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE
|CAPACITY’
|1.6 litres
|CYLINDERS
|6
|CORNER
|90°
|VALVES
|24
|SPEED MAX
|15,000rpm
|PETROL FLOW
|100kg/h (about 10,500rpm)
|INJECTION
|High pressure direct injection (max 500 bar, one injector/cylinder)
|TURBO
|Single stage compressor and exhaust turbine, on a common shaft
|Maximum turbine revolutions 125,000 rpm.
|ENERGY RECOVERY SYSTEM
|STRUCTURE
|Integrated hybrid energy recovery via engine-generator unit
Electric MGU coupled to crankshaft-K
Electric MGU coupled to the H-turbocharger
|BATTERIES
|Solution with lithium-ion battery with a regulatory minimum weight of 20 kg
Maximum energy storage, 4 MJ per revolution
|MGU-K
|Maximum speed, 50,000 rpm
Maximum power, 120 kW
Maximum energy recovery, 2 MJ per revolution
Maximum energy deployment, 4 MJ per revolution
|MGU-H
|Maximum speed 125,000 rpm
Maximum power, unlimited
Maximum energy recovery, unlimited
Maximum deployment of energy, unlimited
|TRANSMISSION
|EXCHANGE
|Carbon fiber composite gearbox,
longitudinally mounted gearbox
|MARCHES
|8 + reverse
|SELECTOR
|Electro-hydraulic gearbox
|DIFFERENTIAL
|Epicyclic limited slip clutch
|CLUTCH
|Electro-hydraulic drive, carbon multi-plate
|LOGISTICS
|TRANSPORT
|Mercedes-Benz truck
|AGENCY
|DP World
