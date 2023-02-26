Sakhir’s pre-season tests were the main test for McLaren to understand how late it is in reaching its aerodynamic development targets. The MCL60 didn’t shine either on the flying lap or on the race pace.

It matters little whether the rookie Oscar Piastri was behind the wheel, who needs time, or the much more experienced and solid Lando Norris. The new born from Woking has sent out worrying signals and these were confirmed during the three days of testing in Bahrain by the managing director of McLaren, Zak Brown.

“We know we’ve set some development goals that we haven’t met, and we felt it was appropriate to be honest about it.”

“Like everyone, we also have many developments in store. So we are encouraged by what we can have available. I think we will arrive at the first race outside our expected targets, but it is difficult to know where we will be on the starting grid.”

The problems of resistance to progress (drag) and, in general, related to aerodynamics, have prompted the new McLaren team principal, Andrea Stella, to draw a more complete picture of what awaits the British team starting from the next few weeks .

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Mark Sutton

“I think it is necessary to be aggressive in developments and that aggressiveness can be understood from a temporal point of view, as if you want to make these updates as soon as possible. And also from a development point of view, we see that there is a lot of competition I think F1 becomes more and more competitive in terms of the number of teams that have the facilities, equipment and personnel available to develop the car at a very high pace. So yes, we will have to be aggressive. If we want to achieve the goal to have one of the top 4 cars over the course of the season, we have to overtake the competitors. So be aggressive.”

The difficulties could lead you to think that the updates designed for the MCL60 could actually be a sort of version B of the machine designed by the working group directed by James Key. Stella, on the other hand, rejected this possibility, speaking of targeted, functional and non-invasive updates from a visual point of view.

“News will come to the MCL60, but not necessarily a B version of the car. We have a definition of the package itself. But there are a couple of components where we see that have a certain effect on lap time. I can’t say which, so I won’t necessarily we will have a very different car from the current one. But some modifications seem to make a significant difference for aerodynamic efficiency”.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We don’t have any problems with the new technical regulations. We haven’t taken a step back. We just haven’t developed the car fast enough.”

McLaren is in the midst of a change of structures which should then guarantee greater chances of having competitive cars. To complete the work, time will still be needed, patience, resources and the search for the most qualified personnel possible will be needed to reach the levels desired by the top management of the team.

“The aerodynamics of a Formula One car is one of the most complex engineering projects, let’s say, that you can see on the planet, so it’s quite demanding, it requires world-class facilities and skills that need to be developed over the years. So don’t I would say that there is a specific deficit in some areas, but for different reasons. We keep mentioning the technology, the lack of the wind tunnel.”

“We keep saying that from a manpower or workforce perspective, we need to expand the aerodynamic group, we have gone through a phase of contraction, now we have changed that trend. So we are increasing the workforce from that perspective as well. And then you have to keep building. As in the case of some top teams, such as Red Bull, which has continued to develop, to gain experience for a long time. And now they are able to respond to changes or regulations, improving year by year I’m afraid it’s just about continued improvement and growth, and we need to improve in all areas, I would say.”

“I wouldn’t say that the budget gap is necessarily a limitation for us. It’s an excuse I don’t want to invoke because McLaren is now in a situation where we have resources to invest, these investments have already begun, we have managed to optimize the inside the cost ceiling. So I think it’s more the fact that it takes time to reach the required standards from a technological point of view, of skills, of number of people, to compete at the top in Formula One. So I wouldn’t say that the budget is limited,” concluded Stella.