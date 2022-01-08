Many teams have shown (not very credible) renderings of the 2022 single-seaters with the 2021 liveries. McLaren, on the other hand, has decided to show some details of the ground-effect car that is under construction in the Woking factory.

For the moment, the mystery remains as to how much this year’s F1 will deviate from the model, expression of the new regulation, which FIA and FOM showed at the British GP: the MCL36 M, will represent a clean break with the car. made by James Key who took fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship and won the Italian GP in Monza with Daniel Ricciardo.

First image of the McLaren MCL36

From the image published on Instagram you can see the frame number 1 which is under construction with the assembly of the roolbar and the dynamic air intake which are parts glued to the body.

The airscope is clearly of Mercedes matrix and is different from that of the MCL35 M phe was more squared at the top than what we see in the published image and it seems slightly narrower even than that of this year’s W12.

McLaren MCL 35 M: detail of the airbox more squared off at the top than this year’s Photo by: Giorgio Piola

There are two other interesting aspects that give some clues as to what the Woking car might look like: the bellies, above the Venturi channels, in height do not seem to reach the beltline of the chassis, a sign that the radiator outlets may be under the cone. anti intrusion, showing a discontinuity with last year’s MCL35 M.

Not only that, but the photograph highlights how large the upper opening of the frame is: the cockpit that will be covered by the vanity panel is quite extended, to allow the mechanics to work better on the inside of the front suspension, now that with Pirelli tires. from 18 inches with the lowered shoulder, the tires will no longer have to bear the loads, but a good mechanical part will come back into vogue in search of the best set-up.

Observing this first glimpse of the McLaren chassis, one would think that the differences from the 2022 model will be greater than the many prescriptive standards suggested at first …