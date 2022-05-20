McLaren in Barcelona brought a package of updates more full-bodied than it seemed from the statements of the men of the team.

The Woking team, unlike many others that cite in the mandatory document that is issued by the FIA ​​with the list of technical innovations only the most obvious changes, has listed a dozen interventions on the MCL36 to try to improve performance and reduce problems. which made it more difficult for her to start the season than expected.

The front wings of the McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Uncredited

Front wing: a new mobile flap makes its debut in Montmelò which has been designed for the characteristics of the Spanish track that requires a medium-high load, facilitated by the presence of a showy nolder.

McLaren MCL36: front suspension with different attachment to the brake duct Photo by: Uncredited

In the front there is also a different coupling between the front suspension and the new brake air intake which has been redesigned to improve both the cooling of the discs and pads, as well as the aerodynamic efficiency of the front corner that shows once again inside the basket. a cover of the cooling system that has returned to being in composite materials and no longer in titanium.

The bottom has been redesigned in the trailing edge of the sidewalk: the new solution allows to limit the negative effects of porpoising and the hope is to be able to get on the track with a car with a lower minimum height.

McLaren MCL36: the most loaded rear wing Photo by: Uncredited

Even the bellies have been revised on the car entrusted to Lando Norris in FP1: the technicians have tried to increase the dawnforce without paying in drag. Depending on the different sides, gills were opened to ensure the thermal dissipation of the heat produced by the radiators to cool the Mercedes power unit. A flap on the sides of the cockpit has been removed to improve the rider’s visibility when entering corners.

There is also a new high downforce rear wing that will come in handy in Barcelona, ​​but also in the Monte Carlo appointment.

McLaren MCL36: the rear corner without the basket Photo by: Uncredited

The technicians directed by James Key have also worked on the rear brake duct: this change is affected by the changes to the bottom which has changed the flow of the flows that are directed towards the beam wing and the rear diffuser. The extractor has been changed in the central part to increase efficiency.