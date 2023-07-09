The Woking-based squad have had some impressive results with their MCL60 after having made a number of updates to the car since last weekend in Austria.

The extent of its progress, which resulted in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri taking second and third places on the starting grid at the British GP, has prompted some comments that its design is very similar to that of the Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton said after qualifying: “If you put it next to a Red Bull, it looks very, very similar on the bellies. It works. It’s fantastic.”

But McLaren team principal Andrea Stella believes that while the design adopts some of Red Bull’s key philosophical elements, it would be unfair to think it’s a mere copy.

“Every team takes inspiration from any other team,” said Stella. “The teams are equipped to try to absorb the IP by looking at the photos and the cars on display on Fridays. So, you take inspiration from the other cars.”

“But taking inspiration, or even just looking at a photo, doesn’t mean copying the geometry, installing it in the computer CFD simulations or in the wind tunnel and then the car will fire up in terms of downforce.”

“Normally, what happens is that performance decreases, because the car is already optimized based on what has been done up to that point.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, into the pit lane Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Rather than directly copying others, Stella said what teams need to do is take into consideration each other’s broad concepts and then figure out how to open up development paths for their own car.

“The key element is to understand that some concepts have greater potential, which will allow you to develop faster and longer,” added Stella.

“And here it is necessary to have the right people in the right place. I would like to mention one name: Peter Prodromou, who leads the aerodynamic development of McLaren. He is doing an outstanding job in terms of defining the conceptual direction, but he also organized and inspired the whole aerodynamic group”.

While incidents like the revelation of Red Bull’s fund at the Monaco Grand Prix have helped other teams better understand what F1’s flagship team is doing, Stella says it’s more important to understand why certain projects were created that way.

“I’m sure all the teams have been inspired by the Red Bull car, just as they are inspired by all the photos the teams get from any other car,” he added.

“Pretty much all the teams have professional photographers who make the most of the photo opportunities, and that’s an inspiration. If I said, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve seen that and now we have the solution’, I would be belittling our aerodynamics department “.

“You see it and it occurs to you that maybe it can be done. But then you have to do your job with your iteration, otherwise you don’t come up with something that actually works.”