The assessments on the great exploit achieved by McLaren on the Silverstone weekend were announced before the checkered flag by the comments of the opponents on the usual team radios. Those on the track have a real-time perception of what is happening around them, and direct opponents have commented a lot on the performances of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. “This car flies away with the hard tyres”, “They have an incredible top speed”, “I can’t pass them even with the DRS”, and so on. The scenario described in the radio team materialized in a second and fourth place, which to be honest is a loot that is also a little tight for the group led by Zak Brown and Andrea Stella. Without the final safety car, in addition to Norris on the podium, Piastri would have risen (deservedly) as well.

Lando Norris, McLaren, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: was there a handover on the Silverstone podium? Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

This is not a miracle, nor a random performance. Andrea Stella was very clear when the MCL60 was presented last February: “The margins for development of this single-seater are practically nil, we have already launched a development program to resolve these critical issues, and obviously the first part of season in which we know that there will be suffering”.

A clear forecast, that of the McLaren team principal, given that in the first eight races the Norris-Piastri tandem has won a total of 17 points.

Seven days ago, the first effects of the treatment to which the MCL60 project was subjected arrived in Spielberg, and Norris’s fourth place was oxygen. Today at Silverstone, the two McLarens scored more points than in the previous nine rounds, not even the team expected so much. Before getting on the podium, Hamilton patted Norris on the back saying “Hey, you had a rocket today!”, Lando shrugged… “Actually…”.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Norris took the satisfaction out of leading the first four laps of his home race, and admits it was a special moment. “Yes, my heart was beating a little faster than normal, I looked at the audience a couple of times.” Hamilton interrupted him: “If you have time to watch the public then you know you have a fast car”. “But look at this – Norris replied laughing – don’t interrupt me”.

For Norris, the most tense moment of the race came on the restart after the last safety car. “I expected to mount a set of softs – explained Lando – and when I saw the hards I immediately asked what compound Max, who was in front of me, and Lewis, who was behind me, had. When they replied that both were on soft I was a little worried”.

Norris was afraid that in the first two laps after the restart the greater grip of the Mercedes with the softer compound would have prevailed, but… “If I’m here at the press conference it means that it went well, they weren’t the tires I wanted but they worked”.

The McLaren engineers had clear ideas, and knowing that their single-seater is among the most severe in terms of tire management, they had no doubts about choosing the hard tire for the second stint, confident that the drivers would be able to quickly bring them into the usage window.

Norris got excited after the checkered flag. The reception on the podium was worthy of a winner, and the applause for him was higher than that reserved for Hamilton. It seemed like a handover, a generational change between two riders who at the end of the awards ceremony wanted to take a picture together on the top step of the podium. “I’m still in that phase of my career where every podium has a special flavor – explained Lando – and this is my first in my home race, a different emotion. I had seen Lewis in 2007 and 2008, when I was starting to watch Formula 1, and believe me it’s special to think that now it’s my turn.”

As soon as he got off the single-seater, Piastri didn’t hide a gesture of disappointment for the missed podium due to the safety car, but it was a moment. Fourth position is the best finish of his young career in Formula 1, and in the end he realized that today could only be the first act in view of a very different second part of the season compared to the first.

“The updates have allowed us a huge step forward – he commented – and there will still be a few more. In Hungary I will also have the front wing that Lando had this weekend, and it’s nice to know that better times await us. It hurts a bit to be fourth when I’ve been in the podium for a long time, but in the end it was just bad luck related to the safety car timing, but today I can’t be disappointed when I think back to the beginning of the season”.

Zak Brown has embraced it for a long time. “Remember how we started the year in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia – underlined the McLaren CEO – we weren’t anywhere. Oscar deserved to be third, but there will be other opportunities, the work done was incredible, more good days will come”.