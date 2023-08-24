McLaren continues to work on the nose of the MCL60: the Woking team continues the refinement of the nose begun at Silverstone with the introduction of a new front wing. Peter Prodromou, current technical director, is pushing the development of the papaya single-seater which at Spa-Francorchamps had obtained second place in the Sprint Race on Saturday with Oscar Piastri, while it disappeared from the scene in the Sunday race due to a set-up too oriented towards the rain .

The aerodynamic McLarens propose a further refinement of the tip of the muzzle which is now more squat and squared near the central oval intake, because it allows for a nose with less resistance to forward movement with a slightly more profiled design in the upper part. All of this, obviously without the obligation to carry out a new homologation crash test, because only non-structural forms have been changed.

But the most interesting aspect of Roberto Chinchero’s image is the configuration of the front wing which seems asymmetrical: if the main profile is the same on both sides, already the second element supporting the nose has a trailing edge which follows the curvilinear shape of the last two flaps which are very different.

On the right side of the car (left for those looking at the photo) the two elements are broad chord with an almost linear design, while on the other side we can observe the adjustable flap which has maximum width in the central arched portion (equipped between the another of a large nolder), and then a greater tendency to the outwash effect in the outermost part.

Is this a McLaren provocation or more simply a wing that has not yet been completed in the configuration of Zandvoort in one half? We will keep you posted…