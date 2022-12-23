Lando Norris is under contract with the Woking side until the end of 2025, having signed a new deal earlier in the year.

However, the departure of team principal Andreas Seidl to Sauber has already suggested that, when the team rebrands itself as Audi for 2026, it may be trying to lure Norris.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown is aware … Read on

#McLaren #afraid #losing #Lando #Norris