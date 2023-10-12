At the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka last September, McLaren made the entry of Ryo Hirakawa official as a reserve for the team starting next season. The Japanese expert currently races in the Endurance championship with Toyota and is leader of the standings with car #8, boasting a title and a victory at Le Mans in 2022 in his palmares.

Alongside his role in the WEC, which he will clearly maintain in the next championship in an attempt to chase further victories and successes in the Hypercar category, Hirakawa has therefore joined the Driver Development Programme. The program studied by McLaren is led by Emanuele Pirro and also extends to other categories, including IndyCar, Formula E and Extreme E.

Hirakawa will be mainly busy on the simulator at the McLaren Technology Centre, but will also have the opportunity to lap the MCL35M on the track in some dedicated sessions. From this point of view, on Thursday Hirakawa made his debut on a car from the Woking team in a private test session scheduled in Barcelona.

Ryo Hirakawa, McLaren Photo by: McLaren

The Japanese will therefore also have the opportunity to familiarize himself with the team’s procedures, both from an organizational point of view inside the pits and with the settings of the Power Unit and the steering wheel, thus putting into practice what he learned in the simulator. Another driver from the McLaren Driver Development Programme, Pato O’Ward, is also present in Barcelona, ​​who during the season will also take part in the FP1 session in Abu Dhabi dedicated to young Formula 1 rookies, as well as in the post-championship tests which will always be held at Yas Marina, although in that case he will clearly be able to run with the 2023 car.

O’Ward recently finished his IndyCar season, where he finished fourth in the drivers’ championship, which allowed him to achieve the points needed to apply for a superlicence from the FIA. Alongside his role in the American category in 2024, the Mexican driver will continue to take part in some test sessions with McLaren.

It is not the first time this season that McLaren has organized private testing sessions. It had already happened before the start of the championship in Barcelona, ​​as well as last April when the official drivers rode in Imola, again with the MCL35M. It is important to keep in mind that, for regulatory reasons, teams can only freely use cars that are at least two years old compared to the current championship.