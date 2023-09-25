At the end of the thirteenth lap of the Japanese Grand Prix Max Verstappen, leader of the race, crossed the finish line with a lead of 5″334 over Lando Norris. Two laps later, at the end of a period of freezing of the race under the virtual safety car, McLaren’s gap to the Red Bull at the head of the race rose to 9″177. Checks were immediately started on Verstappen’s delta-time, checks which confirmed Max’s pace had always been within the margins imposed by the regulations, and at that point it emerged that the anomaly concerned Norris.

After the race McLaren team principal Andrea Stella explained what happened during the VSC period. “It was a somewhat complex circumstance – he confirmed – Lando found himself behind Perez who was proceeding at a reduced pace, and in those situations you never know if you can overtake or not, there is always the fear of getting a penalty. At that point Lando asked via radio if the Red Bull could pass, and we asked the question to Race Direction, who authorized us to pass.” The operation required a technical time, i.e. the seconds that Norris then paid when crossing the finish line.

Norris, Brawn, Piastri and Stella celebrate second and third place at McLaren in Sazuka Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“When we gave the okay to Lando to pass Perez – continued Stella – those seconds had passed that you then saw at the end of the lap, and it’s a shame. The episode itself did not influence the final result, but it is still a circumstance that sheds light on a complicated situation. In the VSC regime a driver can check his pace based on the reference time, and when he finds himself behind an opponent he immediately understands if he is losing time. However, if the car in front of you has no technical problems, and you decide to pass it anyway, you know that you can get a penalty. It’s a discretionary situation, and that’s why we were very cautious. Proceeding without taking risks, i.e. contacting the Race Direction, however, involves a loss of seconds, those necessary to ask the question and get the answer”.

In Norris’ case, the seconds lost did not impact his final result, but if the race had been closer (like seven days earlier in Singapore) a circumstance of this type would have resulted in the loss of several positions and related post-race controversies. It is likely that what happened in Suzuka will become a topic of discussion and discussion with the FIA ​​in the briefing of the next race in Qatar.