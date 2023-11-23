McLaren is considered the team that has made the most important leap in quality during this championship. The team led by team principal, Andrea Stella, was last at the start of the season with the wrong car from James Key, and has climbed back up by profoundly revising the concept of the MCL60, despite not being able to change the basic characteristics of a car that presents interesting technical contents.

Our Giorgio Piola in the Abu Dhabi pit lane he managed to capture a particularly significant image of the Papaya single-seater which shows the differentiation in the flow pattern that hits the car built in Woking from the front. The opportunity to see the MCL60 without the nose and, above all, unusually raised on stands, allows you to appreciate the design of the bottom and more.

To simplify, we can summarize that there are three divisions of the flows: those at the bottom are intended to be fed into the Venturi channels and are separated from those intended to feed the pavement above the bottom by the front arm of the lower suspension triangle and by the steering arm, since the steering pad is located in the lower part of the frame. In addition to being an effective flow separator, the low steering allows you to lower the weight and improve the center of gravity.

The air is channeled into the space between the two triangles of the suspension which, thanks to the deep excavation of the undercut, is brought down towards the upper part of the bottom. In this area the McLaren technicians have done a lot of cleaning work compared to the start of the season, improving the aerodynamic efficiency of the car which had started 2023 with too much drag, i.e. resistance to progress.

The latest aerodynamic development package has made it possible to align the lower part of the radiator mouth with the upper suspension triangle: in the image the radiator cooling intakes are closed by green covers, but allow us to understand how the front section has been incredibly reduced, raising the carbon lip that acts as a tray, as we saw for the first time on the Red Bull RB19.

It is interesting to note how the pull rod suspension rod does not interfere with the flow destined for the Venturi channels, while the push rod strut would have had a greater influence on the aerodynamics. The photo also allows us to distinguish the shape of the flow diverters that feed the four different ducts.

The most striking aspect is that all are folded inwards following another valid concept of the invincible RB19. The bulkheads emerge from the leading edge of the bottom with a greater protrusion at the bottom. If you look carefully among the shadows you can also observe what were the previous attachment points of the dividers which have now been redistributed. In particular, the one closest to the body has been moved further outwards, widening the channel that feeds the diffuser. The lower portion of this bulkhead has been cut off: when the McLaren is in yaw, i.e. when cornering, the second channel can also partially feed the air destined for the rear extractor, differentiating the work depending on the use of the car.