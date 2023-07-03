Recently, McLaren released a trio of tribute liveries at the Indianapolis 500 to commemorate the extraordinary achievements of the Triple Crown. These were combined into a single look for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who used this colorway in Monaco and Spain.

To continue the celebrations, McLaren has revealed the return to the ‘fan favourite’ chrome look that characterized the 2006-2014 period and which was used by Lewis Hamilton in 2008, when he claimed his first world title.

The livery was created in collaboration with McLaren’s partner Google, which launched its Chrome browser in the same year as Hamilton’s first success.

McLaren MCL36 in livery for the British GP Photo by: Sam Hall

“It’s no secret that racing fans love McLaren’s classic chrome livery,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing.

“Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team’s history at the British Grand Prix, and we’re thrilled to be able to give our fans what they want.”

“I’m sure this livery will bring back great memories for many of our fans and I can’t wait to see it on track at our home race.”

The “Chrome” look will be completed with custom helmets, shoes and hazmat suits for Norris and Piastri.