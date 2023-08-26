Palou, winner of the 2021 IndyCar title and current championship leader, looked set to join the Arrow McLaren team for 2024, but now appears to have reneged on his deal to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing, the team that previously filed a lawsuit against Palou, for signing a contract with McLaren in 2022.

Conceivably, Palou, who is eligible for an FIA super-licence to race in F1, may have seen a potential path to Grand Prix racing with McLaren blocked by rookie Oscar Piastri’s strong performances in recent races.

Following the dispute that began in recent weeks, Zak Brown confirmed at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix that McLaren has launched formal legal proceedings against Palou and his business.

The American manager said: “Alex has informed us that he has no intention of honoring his contract with us in IndyCar or Formula 1. We have a contract, so the matter is now the subject of a legal process.”

“Last week we filed a motion in London court against him, both as a person and as a business entity. We will leave that to the legal proceedings to pursue the matter.”

Brown quoted Daniel Ricciardo, who broke a bone in his hand in a crash in Friday practice at Zandvoort and will therefore miss the race, to explain why Palou might have waited for a chance while waiting for a real McLaren seat.

He said: “I have no idea what’s going on in his head because I haven’t spoken to him. But things move fast in Formula 1. Drivers can break their wrists in a heartbeat.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, on the pit wall Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“If you want to do Formula 1, you have to stay inside the circle and see what opportunities are offered.”

He added his disappointment with the way the saga played out, as Brown had a close working relationship with Palou.

“It was very disappointing,” was his reaction. “We had a great relationship. He didn’t communicate with me personally, which is quite disappointing given all we’ve done for him and the opportunities we’ve given him.”

“I don’t think his decision has anything to do with McLaren. Our relationship was very strong, so I’m very disappointed with how it’s been handled.”

“On a personal level, I think the relationship with our drivers is something McLaren takes very seriously and I think we do a good job of creating a family environment, so being disappointed right now is quite normal.”

McLaren plans to run its IndyCar driver Patricio O’Ward in the 2021 Italian GP-winning MCL35M later this year under the rule that allows testing with cars of older regulations.

Brown also believes there will be no issues regarding how McLaren will meet the need for a rookie driver to run in FP1 between now and the end of the season.