More yes than no. Lando Norris should take part in the first and only free practice session of the GP of San Paolo and then evaluate his physical condition whether to go to qualification and play the entire race weekend at Interlagos, or to hand over the wheel of the MCL36 to Nyck De Vries, the third driver who yesterday was put on pre-alarm by the Woking team.

From the entourage of the English driver it filters that the night was healthy for Lando who yesterday preferred to stay in the hotel due to food poisoning that caused him severe nausea, retching and even diarrhea.

Norris’ conditions are gradually improving so it is expected that at 16:30 Italian time he can be regularly on the track to take part in the delicate free practice session, given that the Brazilian appointment proposes the third Sprint Race of the season and, therefore , the qualifications are held today starting at 20:00. We are awaiting official confirmation from the team led by Andreas Seidl.

Nyck de Vries in Lando Norris’ McLaren MCL36: yesterday he was called to eventually replace the Englishman Photo by: Mark Sutton

Although weakened, Lando will try to drive the MCL36, even if Nyck De Vries will be available in the garage, who yesterday did the cockpit tests to answer any call from the Woking team. The Friesian who has already driven four different F1 cars this year (Aston Martin, Williams, Alpine and Mercedes in order) can be considered the holder of the F1 Super License who drove several different cars over the span of a year.

The Dutchman in the Abu Dhabi tests will get acquainted with the AlphaTauri for which he will add a fifth car enters the end of the season, touching a record that should have no precedent in recent F1 …