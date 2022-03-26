After encountering trouble in testing in Bahrain, the Woking team had to divert its resources to find a solution ahead of last weekend’s race.

This was successfully accomplished with a revised front duct design, but the effort resulted in a lack of updates in Saudi Arabia.

Other teams changed the rear wing specs for Jeddah, while McLaren kept the one used in Bahrain, where they were at the bottom.

“Let’s say the team was very busy concentrating fully on this mission, which took away attention and resources from other things; obviously a bit of a compromise,” Seidl said.

“Due to this reason the new parts are not ready yet and there is no breakthrough for this specific track here. We are happy, for example, with the rear wing that we used in Bahrain and that we also fit here.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Seidl acknowledged that the car showed good form on Friday, aided by the overall high level of grip offered by the track surface.

“I think we had a decent start. We had a good session without any major problems. I think everyone was a little surprised by the high level of grip we saw today from the first lap onwards, I heard comments on the radio from part of the team. of other teams that were on this line “.

“Again, I think there hasn’t been any specific problem with the car. In terms of competitiveness, we need to see if this track actually fits our car a little better by reviewing what we had achieved in Barcelona at the first. test and whether we can be more competitive at the same time “.

“I’m not expecting great miracles, we just lack downforce on the car. And it’s not that easy to get to the level where our rivals are.”

Asked if the MCL36 has a fundamental problem, Seidl said: “To be honest, it’s still part of the hard work that is going on at home. We just don’t have enough performance and grip, which is ultimately a result of the lack of grip. mechanical, but at the same time also aerodynamic load on the car “.

“And that’s what we’re working on right now at home, to see how we can get more performance as quickly as possible, or find some with new parts.”

“I think the car is working. There isn’t a specific problem, when you listen to the comments from the riders too, in terms of balance. So I think we have a good base. Just the general grip is missing.”

“It will take some time, so we also have to be patient. But again, I am very confident with the team working at home and what they are doing here now, we will be back.”