Ferrari, McLaren’s main center rival in 2021, is back in battle for victory this season, while the Scuderia of Woking took a step back in 2022, reaching the summer break in fifth position in the constructors’ standings, at Alpine shoulders. Enstone’s team, The Enstone team, with which McLaren is currently involved in an off-track “fight” to contend with Oscar Piastri, have generally outlived their Woking rivals in the first 13 races of the season.

However, if McLaren is struggling to keep up with Alpine and the top three teams over the race distance, the team’s first driver Lando Norris has qualified quite well in the last few races. The Briton finished fourth in Hungary three tenths from both Alpines. In France he had qualified fifth and in Great Britain sixth, beating one of the two Mercedes on both occasions.

When asked why McLaren managed to perform so well in qualifying and then retreat in the race, team boss Andreas Siedl explained that they can make up for some of the car’s shortcomings to get the most out of Pirelli tires on the flying lap.

“I think in general, if we compare our competitiveness in qualifying with respect to the race, I believe that in the first case the shortcomings that our car has are compared to the first three teams. I would say mainly in terms of downforce of course, you can mask a lot with the grip of the tires on a flying lap in qualifying, ”he explained. “But then clearly over the race distance the lack of performance or downforce eats our tires. I think that’s why we see a big difference between qualifying and race pace ”.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren have a four-point lead over Alpine at the start of the summer break, largely thanks to 76 points from Lando Norris, who is currently the “best of the rest” in seventh in the drivers’ standings. Siedl says recent updates on McLaren have helped him fight for fourth, although he is aware that the top three teams are still a long way off, despite McLaren having beaten Mercedes in qualifying on occasion.

“In terms of pace, for example when comparing with Alpine, we were in a good position in Hungary. definitely better than the previous weekend in France ”, added Siedl. “I think it is due to the updates that we have brought to France and that we have optimized in Hungary in terms of use. This thanks to the work the team has done by learning from what we have seen at Paul Ricardo, we have taken a good step forward. Now it is important to keep improving the car because when you see the time difference even in qualifying, it is clear that the top teams simply have a stronger car ”.