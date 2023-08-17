Velo is one of the brands that McLaren sponsor British American Tobacco has created to move away from cigarettes and switch to tobacco-free nicotine products, such as Velo’s flavored pouches or Vuse brand e-cigarettes.

In April this year, the Dutch government joined a growing list of European countries that have banned the sale of all types of nicotine sachets due to health concerns, particularly regarding accessibility. to minors of snus packets and addictive e-cigarettes.

However, Dutch legislation relating to a ban on advertising nicotine sachets is still being worked out, meaning McLaren can continue to legally bring its Velo brand to Zandvoort.

“All McLaren branding is fully compliant with the regulatory requirements and advertising standards of each country in which we compete,” a team spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com.

The legislative vacuum prompted an official complaint to the Dutch Advertising Code Committee by a group of Dutch health organisations, including the Dutch Heart Foundation and the KWF Dutch Cancer Society.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Erik Junius

“This demonstrates once again how the tobacco industry is doing everything in its power to keep young people addicted in order to keep running this disgusting and deadly business,” said Carla van Gils, director of the KWF Dutch Cancer Society, in a press release.

“We find it bizarre that it is allowed to advertise a product that is banned.”

The Velo McLaren branding will be featured on McLaren’s bellies at all but seven of the 2023 races, at which it will be replaced by crypto firm OKX.

In Zandvoort, the branding will be featured on the car as “LOVE” as part of a fan contest. The company has launched a drawing on its social channels through which 60 fans will see their name added on the MCL60 driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. In addition, one competitor will also win a trip to the Dutch Grand Prix.

Alternatives to smoking are still largely unregulated in many countries. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has banned the sale of all nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21. In the UK, however, nicotine pouches are not yet classified as a tobacco-related product – unlike e-cigarettes – and can be legally sold to under-18s.

The Dutch Grand Prix of Velo fan contest was only open to fans over the age of 18.