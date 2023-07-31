The beautiful McLaren that we admired at Silverstone and at the Hungaroring, at Spa-Francorchamps lasted until the end of Saturday, with Oscar Piastri able to bring home a good second place in the Sprint Race of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The rain that fell in Free Practice 1, in Qualifying and in the Sprint day had helped the MCL60s of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to permanently occupy the top positions, as had happened in the last month thanks to the introduction of a package of novelties to say the least little success.

The dry track on which F1 raced on Sunday exposed one of the major remaining problems afflicting the Woking cars, namely the lack of a low downforce configuration wing that could be fitted on fast tracks such as Monza and, precisely, Spa-Francorchamps.

Piastri triggered a contact at the Source with Carlos Sainz Jr. and was forced to retire almost immediately. Lando Norris, on the other hand, grit his teeth and thanks to a masterful performance he arrived in the points. But the problems remain and Monza is just over a month away.

“This weekend has made us understand where we can work,” said Oscar Piastri at the end of his race. “The car has improved in some areas and this has been confirmed, but, at the same time, this weekend has confirmed the areas where we still have to do things. It makes us understand that there is still a lot of work to do and there are areas to be addressed urgently”.

“This urgency, for example, derives from the fact that the second race after the summer break is Monza. You can’t race in Monza like we did in Spa. There is urgent work to be done to resolve the situation”.

Andrea Stella, McLaren team principal, confirmed the concepts expressed by his driver. The MCL60s need a low-load wing which, until now, hasn’t been built because the papaya single-seater needed even more urgent interventions.

The new package that arrived at Silverstone worked perfectly, but that’s not enough. First Zandvoort, then Monza and, subsequently, also other rounds of the World Championship will force McLaren to deal with low aerodynamic load configurations which will be indispensable in seeking performance and results.

“We have to admit very frankly that while this setup gave us the advantage on Friday and Saturday in the rain, it was a significant problem in the race. Correcting the car’s efficiency at low downforce is on the to-do list, but it was lower than some of the priorities we’ve been working on in the past months. So, at that point, we focused a lot on other aspects and didn’t have time to work on low-downforce rear wings.”

Stella also addressed another important issue related to the MCL60. Despite having entered the group of pretenders to be the second force behind Red Bull Racing, the British cars have a drag-related problem. It’s not just a matter of wing configurations, but also of internal dimensions and other components.

“The problem related to the drag of our car is not only linked to the issue of wings or beam wings, but has to do with the overall configuration of the car. I think, for example, Red Bull has done a great job to have a car low drag regardless of the rear wing. It’s something that’s on our to-do list, something to change, but it’s not time to act yet. So I think the main opportunity for us is the wing rear. But the overall impact on aerodynamic drag really comes from the whole car.”

“It seems that Red Bill has been pursuing the concept of rear wing efficiency for a long time. So I think they can benefit from having a lot of experience developing this type of setup. I think this has become evident over time. All teams now they will try to understand what can be exploited by developing this type of direction”, concluded Stella.