Tomorrow when we see the McLarens come out of the Austin garages for free practice for the United States GP, we will experience a magical moment, a turning point in the world of sponsorships. For the first time on the bodywork of the MCL36 we will see dynamic digital panels on which we will see the sponsor logos change.

Formula 1 opens up a new technological era, because the commercial opportunities for a Circus team can become infinite and unconstrained by the salable spaces on the car.

McLaren has found a way to go further, to offer its business partners the best value for money.

We should not be surprised, for example, if we saw different logos on the two sides of the car or brands that appear only in specific laps of the race, perhaps alternating with others. There could be the possibility of giving smaller sponsors greater visibility for less time by inventing a new communication strategy.

There may be different sponsors on the left and right of the car; a sponsor that is shown only after a win; or a partner who is only shown on specific rounds.

Idea born in Manor

The idea did not actually originate in McLaren, but has its origins in Manor, the small team that disappeared in 2016 due to a lack of financiers: at that time the English team was collaborating with Silverstone Paint Technology (SPT). , the company that supplies most of the F1 grid with liveries.

Even then Mark Turner, CEO of SPT was wondering how it was possible to change the sponsors’ writings without wasting too much time. And it was at that time that the concept of introducing digital lettering was born which was developed by Seamless Digital which has been collaborating with McLaren since this weekend.

“We have thought about how it is possible to monetize the presence in a GP more – Turner told Motorsport.com – not having to rely on a title sponsor difficult to find in times of crisis? We wondered what technology would be needed to changing commercial approaches and replacing logos while the car is racing, opening up a range of opportunities never seen before ”.

And, after showing the first concepts to the FOM and having entered into negotiations with the teams, the technology has matured to the point that it is now ready to debut on the McLaren.

The digital panels are only the result of a long research, even if in an area that can be defined as pioneering: McLaren has agreed to use the panels knowing full well that the solution will have no impact on performance: no aerodynamic step can be seen on the bodywork. , as it has no protrusions on the smooth surface of the car.

The weight of the panel must not exceed that of the paints normally used for liveries: we have gone from 3 kg of paint in 2021 to colors of one kg, but with the panels we have reached 200 grams and there is still room for improvement. In the future there could be the possibility of transferring this technology to the drivers’ helmets: “In this case – admits Turner proudly – the system would weigh only 16 grams”.