McLaren has completed the MCL60 update package that had been broken up from the Austrian GP onwards, giving new life to the papaya single-seater entrusted to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

In the configuration of the car curated by Peter Prodromou, only the rear wing was missing which was to be seen in Hungary and which, instead, arrived in Zandvoort.

McLaren MCL60: the new rear wing from Zandvoort Photo by: Matt Kew McLaren MCL60: the old rear wing Photo by: Uncredited

On the MCL60 the new rear wing takes the form of a new straight main profile with a very pronounced leading edge and a mobile flap which is supported by a support which is reduced in size to improve efficiency, following a trend which had been inaugurated from the Alpine. The side bulkhead has also been redesigned in an attempt to reduce drag with less drag: the small horizontal drift visible on the outside is curious, not easily recognizable in the blue colored area.

The beam wing has also been revised with the second element being highly curved in the central part to increase the load on a track like the Dutch one which seeks maximum grip and vertical thrust without penalizing aerodynamic efficiency too much.

McLaren was the big surprise in the last few races: the team directed by Andrea Stella is trying to get back on track in the Constructors’ championship after a disastrous start to the season with the car that had been approved by the fired James Key: now the team is fifth in the team ranking but the 88 points to recover on Ferrari are definitely too many…