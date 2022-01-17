In a long open letter published on the McLaren website, Zak Brown touched on several points of discussion all open in Formula 1, clarifying his position on thorny topics, such as the budget cap and the role of the B teams, or the teams technically and financially linked to top teams.

The McLaren CEO praised the introduction of the budget cap, indicating it as one of the main reasons that allowed the English team to strengthen and return to being competitive after years of great difficulty.

At the same time, Brown has sent out precise messages against teams who continue to put pressure on the FIA ​​to increase the overall figure available.

“Our opportunity to be competitive has been strengthened by the introduction of the budget cap – clarified Brown – the spending limit which this year amounts to 140 million dollars, and the new financial regulations, offer us and Formula 1 in general. , a fairer framework in which to compete by reducing the inevitable advantage that the teams that have been able to afford greater expenses and better resources have had for years. However, we must ensure that we continue on this path ”.

“Some teams – Brown attacks – are still looking for excuses to increase the budget limit, an attempt to try to win the world championships with checkbooks. The constant pressure from some teams to increase the cost ceiling, motivating the request with the damage that can be sustained in a sprint race, is a clear example “.

“Last year it was clearly seen that there have been no substantial increases in damage due to sprint qualifying. We are facing an attempt to protect their competitive status, which they feel threatened, these teams are holding the sport hostage from what it is. better for the fans and therefore for sport in general, and they seem unable to accept that a budget limit is a rule that operates in the best interest of sport ”.

The thorny question of synergies with the ‘B’ teams

Another point touched by Brown is that of the ‘B’ teams. The accusation is clear, and refers to the top teams that have a direct relationship with a smaller team, being able to take a technical and financial advantage thanks to synergies allowed by the rules.

“The regulations, as they are today, allow a strong advantage to those who have a customer B team – explains Brown – and this is not in line with the principle of a Formula 1 formed by a group of real Constructors who compete with each other at the even”.

“It is a scenario that belittles what it means to be a Formula 1 team, a sport that should be made up of ten real Constructors who, with the exception of the power unit and maximum gearbox, must be able to design and produce all the relevant components. for performance purposes “.

The ‘dig’ is clear, and is aimed at teams like AlphaTauri, Haas and Aston Martin, who receive from Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes respectively, not just the supply of the engine and gearbox.

“Right now, there is too much diversity between teams’ business models, and as a result, applying complex regulations and controlling them effectively to everyone is unnecessarily complicated and often compromise. The introduction of the budget cap should allow teams to have their own fully recognizable identity, without worrying about significant performance differences related to spending possibilities. “

“In a nutshell, the current situation allows teams B to be very competitive compared to other teams that are real Constructors, and teams A to be very competitive thanks also to the advantage of being able to count on their own team B. At present it means that a team that aspires to get to the top must actually have a B team, and this is simply not Formula 1 ”.

Brown concluded with a final dig aimed at B teams, and the strategic role they play in the venues where regulations are discussed and voted on: “The pressure exerted by teams A on teams B is not consistent with the promotion of fair sport. based on the individual merit of the team “.

“These teams (referring to team B) will never admit it, but there have been occasions when some small teams have voted against their own interests in order to fulfill what team A was asking of them.”