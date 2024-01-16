The expectation of pleasure is itself pleasure. McLaren must have thought this when they decided to reveal the 2024 livery, the one that will dress the MCL38s of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the next Formula 1 World Championship.

In the late afternoon today the Woking team showed the new look of the new single-seaters, which will be presented on February 14th not long after the presentation of the Mercedes W15.

McLaren's 2024 livery is just an adjustment, an exercise in correcting and updating the scheme which always sees the papaya color and black (carbon, to try to save weight) major protagonists, but loses the blue which, until last year , found a lot of space on the front wing, on the nose, on the sides and the bonnet.

This year papaya orange is also the protagonist on the front wing flaps, but loses space on the sides, now almost all black except for the area immediately following the mouth of the wings dedicated to cooling the radiators.

Photo by: McLaren Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Muso and Halo follow the style already used in 2023 as does the airscope, which remained orange before giving way to black on the bonnet and the large Chrome writing, a browser created by Google which continues to be a sponsor of the team and also have space on the metal rim covers.

Both the terminal area of ​​the bellies – the one just in front of the rear suspensions – and the part closest to the rear wing of the bonnet return to papaya, while the rear wing is one of the most conspicuous areas together with the nose due to the entire presence of the orange.

Interesting to note that the new Monster sponsor has not yet been affixed to the new look. It is likely to be revealed on the MCL38 bodies on February 14 during the presentation of the new cars. The use of the chrome color for the race numbers of the drivers and the OKX sponsor on the sides is interesting.

This is a small preview of 2024, that of McLaren, but which ignites interest while waiting for the first veils to fall from the new cars. The start will be given – barring any last minute changes – Williams and Stake F1 Team (Sauber) on February 5th.

Lando Norris commented on the new livery that will dress the MCL38: “I can't wait for the new season to start, my sixth in Formula 1, and I hope we can build on the momentum we gained as a team at the end of last season to get off to a flying start in Bahrain. The new livery looks fantastic, with the inclusion of segments of last year's improvements, I'm sure the fans will love it as much as I do.”

“All factory employees have worked hard throughout the season and I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the 2024 car to challenge our competitors on the front row.”

“The 2024 livery is really beautiful and I can't wait to race in the iconic McLaren colors for a second season. In my rookie year I enjoyed special moments with the team, taking two podiums and a Sprint win,” he said. declared Oscar Piastri.

“I will work hard together with the whole team to bring these results to the start of the new season and compete well with our opponents to give the fans more memorable moments.”

McLaren Racing also confirmed thepreview given by Motorsport.com last December 19th: the MCL38 will be presented on February 14th, the same day as the Mercedes.