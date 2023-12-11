Over the years, McLaren's youth talent program has brought numerous drivers into the top flight. Undoubtedly the most famous name is that of Lewis Hamilton, who made his debut in Formula 1 directly with the Woking team way back in 2007.

From that moment on, other drivers have passed through the ranks of the British team, such as Kevin Magnussen in 2014, Stoffel Vandoorne in 2018 and, lastly, Lando Norris in 2019. However, the McLaren Academy is continuously expansion and looking for new talent.

The latest news is the arrival of Gabriel Bortoleto, who has joined the Woking program since last October after winning the Formula 3 title this year. The 18-year-old Brazilian will work under the guidance of former McLaren test driver, Formula 1 driver and Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro, who was appointed head of the Academy last April.

Photo by: McLaren Gabriel Bortoleto

After years spent on karts, Bortoleto made his debut on a single-seater in 2020 in the Italian F4 Championship, where he won the Monza and Mugello races. He then moved up to the regional Formula Alpine Championship for 2021/22, before gaining a seat in Formula 3 with Trident, a category in which he won on his debut. For next season the Brazilian already has a place booked in Virtuosi and, clearly, the objective will be to end the year at the top, even if there will be tricky rivals to challenge, including the Italian Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Alongside his commitment to Formula 2, as a member of the Woking Academy Bortoleto will work on the simulator to help McLaren on race weekends. On the sidelines of the FIA ​​awards ceremony in Baku, the Brazilian revealed that he had concluded his first session on the simulator in the very week in which he would have received the prize for winning the Formula 3 title: “This week I did two days at simulator, it was actually my first two days in the simulator for McLaren. It was a great experience, it was also my first time in a Formula 1 simulator. I think the team were happy with what they saw and how I did. Clearly there is still a lot of room for improvement as it was my first time, but I will be doing a lot of simulator work for McLaren.”

Bortoleto is already looking ahead and is also aiming for the two test sessions that each team will have to dedicate to a rookie during the 2024 season with the Formula 1 car. This year the honor fell to Pato O'Ward, IndyCar driver and reserve of the team, but the Brazilian is confident that that task can fall to him if he does well in Formula 2: “Now Formula 1 obliges the teams to give a rookie the chance to do at least two free practice sessions during the season. I don't have anything signed in the contract about it, but it's obvious that if you do well and that if you're the closest driver to F1 in the Academy, given that I'm the only McLaren driver in Formula 2, it would make sense to do the test sessions free. We will do simulator sessions, track tests and also other activities.”

Photo by: McLaren See also MotoGP | Bastianini: "We make a lot of changes but nothing changes" Gabriel Bortoleto, Andrea Stella, McLaren, Emanuele Pirro, Director, McLaren Driver Development programme

Regarding the future, it is clearly early to make long-term plans for multiple reasons, including the fact that McLaren has two drivers with contracts that still provide for several years together, but Bortoleto believes he has what it takes to make it big jump. Clearly a lot will depend on his performance in Formula 2, as well as whether or not there is a free seat on the grid, which doesn't always happen.

“I really believe in the project that McLaren has created for me, they are preparing me to become a Formula 1 driver in the future. I don't feel any pressure, a lot depends on the timing and I think I'm in a good time window right now, but the timing It doesn't matter if you don't prove yourself to be fast. I did a good job in Formula 3, now it's Formula 2's turn. I'm sure that if I do well in Formula 2 and the timing is right, I'll make the leap. [verso la Formula 1]”added the Brazilian.