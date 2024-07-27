It is likely that tomorrow morning, as soon as they get up, the first thing the McLaren and Red Bull drivers will do is approach the window to pull back the curtain. A glance at the sky and opposite thoughts will come. The weather forecast predicts a dry race as probable (but not certain), and that is the scenario that McLaren has resolutely bet on, aware that it will have to pay a price in qualifying. Red Bull played the opposite game, obtaining today an absolute performance in wet track conditions.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Max literally played alone, his qualifying session was impressive both for his time performance and for how he was able to manage a single set of intermediate tyres in both Q1 and Q2. The car supported him in the best possible way, but Max was superlative.

“After yesterday we understood a few things,” explained Verstappen. “In the end, we chose to have more aerodynamic load than many of our direct rivals, and in the conditions we found in qualifying today, this is a help.”

In the event of a dry race, some have indicated that Red Bull’s choice would be a condemnation, but the team is convinced that the larger rear wing will also guarantee a greater DRS effect and, above all, the extra downforce will help preserve the tyres, the real question mark of the race.

Sergio Perez could save his season with a front row start at Spa Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The goodness of the Red Bull choice also helped Sergio Perez’s recovery, perhaps the real news of the day together with Leclerc’s pole position. It is not easy to find a driver with a beaming smile like the one shown today by Checo considering the six tenths gained by his teammate. But Perez really has many reasons to be happy. In what risks being his last weekend at the wheel of the Red Bull, being able to get on the front row feels a lot like a goal in injury time.

It is likely that in the forty-four laps scheduled for tomorrow a Red Bull will move up the order while its sister car will struggle to maintain its position, but Helmut Marko and Christian Horner will ask Perez with a clear mission: to finish the race behind Max.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The positions they can aim for will become clear when the pace the two McLarens can reach is understood. The team has remained tied to its program, aiming for a dry race and two sets of hard tires which, especially if temperatures were to rise above twenty degrees, represent a significant bonus.

On paper, a dry race should be the perfect habitat for Norris and Piastri to make their way. “We knew we would pay a price in qualifying,” admitted Andrea Stella. “It’s clear that we are aiming to have a car that is more suited to the conditions that should be there tomorrow. We want to capitalise on the result in the race, and in the end I don’t think we are in a bad starting position with either car.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: Erik Junius

McLaren (like Ferrari) had a set of new intermediates available in Q3, but unlike the Scuderia decided to send both Piastri and Norris out on the new set straight away.

“There was the possibility of doing two runs,” Stella admitted, “with a used set followed by the new set, but we didn’t want to run the risk of the rain increasing in the final minutes. The second row is a good result, we know that on this track there are opportunities for overtaking, so the position on the starting grid is not that decisive.”

McLaren’s growth can also be seen in its strategic choices. Not long ago, risk was welcome, the opportunity for alternative choices was seen as a resource. Today, there is the awareness of being able to beat everyone on equal terms, unplanned variables and unforeseen events are no longer welcome.