The Woking-based outfit announced on Tuesday the appointment of Andrea Stella as their new team principal to replace outgoing Andreas Seidl.

In a merry-go-round of team principals, Seidl was brought in to Sauber as the new CEO after the Swiss outfit lost team principal Fred Vasseur to Ferrari.

The Swiss structure is preparing to become the official Audi team starting from 2026 and it was thought that Seidl would arrive on the command bridge for the House of the Rings, who was linked to McLaren by a contract that would expire at the end of 2025.

And indeed, McLaren chief executive Zak Brown revealed that Seidl had already informed the team that he would be moving to Audi when his current deal expired. Therefore, an agreement was found with Sauber to anticipate its transition.

Speaking to select media outlets from the Woking factory, Brown said: “Andreas informed me during the season that he was going elsewhere when his contract expired at the end of 2025.”

“It was quite clear what his destination would be, but it was also quite understandable, given his background. At that time, we had plans to continue together for the foreseeable future, because our relationship is very healthy. And his work discipline it’s very strong.”

“At that point, at the end of the season, we would have let the world know that there was going to be a change at the end of 2025.”

“And, after deciding to make it public, the first person I would have called to find out if he would lead the F1 team is the gentleman sitting next to me, Andrea Stella, but not at that moment, being sure he would have considered the ‘idea”.

“When it was clear that Fred (Vasseur) was going to Ferrari, Finn Rausing (the owner of Sauber), who I’ve known for ten years and with whom I get along very well, phoned me and to find out was there a way to open a discussion to free Andreas in advance”.

“My reaction was: if Andrea is happy to accept the role of team principal, then I’m available to make this change now, in order to already put everyone in their future place”.

Andrea Stella, McLaren F1 Team Principal, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing Photo by: McLaren

Brown then explained that Rausing’s approach convinced Stella to take on the role immediately, thus opening the door for Seidl’s early exit.

“After some positive conversations, Andrea accepted the role and it put us in a very comfortable position to move forward,” he said. “As Andrea has always been our number one pick going forward, everything went pretty quickly.”

Brown declined to specify when Seidl told him he was leaving McLaren at the end of his contract.

It was clear, however, that McLaren had no interest in playing contractual games with Seidl and putting him on furlough.

“We have a great relationship,” he said. “I know many teams play the health leave card. But I believe that, as we have demonstrated at McLaren, there are ways to unwind relationships, whether it be with drivers or employees, who can have very workable terms for all”.