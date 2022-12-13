On the day that will be remembered as the “team principal day”, McLaren announced that the role occupied by Andreas Seidl in the last four years will pass to Andrea Stella. “Effective immediately, Stella will move from Executive Director at Racing to F1 Team Principal,” confirms the team release which concludes with special thanks to Seidl for what he did during his tenure at the team.

“I feel privileged to take on the role of Team Principal – commented Stella – it’s a new phase of the professional experience that I’ve been living for years in the McLaren F1 team. I am grateful to Zak and the shareholders for their trust, as well as to all my colleagues and those who have supported me throughout my Formula 1 career.”

“I am realistic about the amount of work ahead of us to move up the grid, but also excited and encouraged to be part of this challenge together with a team full of talent, experience, racing spirit and dedication. I am looking forward to work closely with each of them, and of course with Lando and Oscar, to achieve great success together and enjoy our challenge”.

Stella joined McLaren in 2015 alongside Fernando Alonso, following the Spaniard following his departure from Ferrari. From track engineer he was promoted to the role of track operations manager, before moving on to the role of Performance Director and from 2019 Executive Director.

Andrea began his career at Ferrari, where he remained for fifteen years, holding the position of Performance Engineer for Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen (2002-2008) before becoming race engineer for Raikkonen himself and Fernando Alonso (2009- 2015).

“I am very happy with the promotion of Andrea Stella to the role of Team Principal – commented Zak Brown – he will lead our Formula 1 technical and operational programme. Andrea is a very talented member of our team, he has experience and respect, and can count on solid leadership experience. His transition to this role is a great example of the strength we have in our team, and I am thrilled to be working more closely with him with a shared goal of climbing the grid to victory.”