It seems like centuries have passed since the Aston Martin second strength was celebrated and the Alpine next to join the group of pursuers, while McLaren floundered in the rear. Only a week ago in Austria Ferrari rekindled the enthusiasm of its fans, while in the same weekend the Mercedes was wrecked, fresh from the convincing Canadian Grand Prix on the most difficult track. With the usual exception of the dominator Verstappen, for the umpteenth time at Silverstone the values ​​in the field are reshuffled. The English weekend certifies an increasingly human and unpredictable Formula 1 from second position downwards, where the balance of power is no longer set in stone.

Development directions

The exceptional English podium of Lando Norris and McLaren is proof of an increasingly less hierarchical Formula 1, where the values ​​in the field are called into question race after race. The great swings in the balance of power are not attributable to a single factor, but to three dynamics connected to each other. The first is the race for developmentwhich in July sees McLaren as the absolute protagonist, with renewed bellies, bottom, diffuser and front wing.

Although the ground effect technical regulations are already in their second year, there are several teams still intent on finding the correct development direction. To say it clearly is Andrea Stella, who explains how the difficulty lies in understanding what concept he has greater growth potential of the others. And so, after having inaugurated a new development philosophy starting in Baku, McLaren is now reaping the benefits, extracting the full potential of the new concept through the latest updates.

The fate of Woking stable is similar to that of Williams, also in great shape at Silverstone after the substantial updates, and before that of Aston Martin, author of an unprecedented leap during the winter. Toto Wolff is heartened by this, who in the post-race judges the great leaps forward of the other English teams as encouraging signs. According to the Austrian manager, it is the demonstration of how, after having taken the right development direction, it is possible to gain great ground.

Concepts and assets

The continuous reshuffling of the values ​​in the field can also be interpreted in a different light. Looking at the rapid spread of pot bellies along the pit lane, it was said that all teams were converging on the Red Bull concept. However, the engineers keep repeating not to attach too much importance to the bodywork, as the concept is linked to the operating logic of the fund. “With this generation of machines we search a compromise between performance at low and high speeds”, Andrea Stella explains. “You can optimize the machine to make it work far from the ground, favoring low speeds, or lower for high-mileage curves”.

The big jumps from track to track are a reflection of cars conceptually still distant from each other. A McLaren designed to perform at its best in fast corners is contrasted by an Aston Martin which instead shows off on the traction tracks, while showing off a very similar bodywork. In all of this, it makes us think that the only constant is Red Bull, with a car concept apparently without weak points, whose superiority is not affected by the type of track.

The third reason behind the continuous reshuffling of values ​​is the general balance achieved in the group of pursuers, where two tenths make the difference between second and tenth position. Buy so prominence the human factor, i.e. the ability to better prepare the car through the set-up. Having a problem-free weekend is increasingly crucial to maximize track time and perfect set-up. “It is not just a race for development”, reflects Vasseur. “The challenge also revolves around preparing the set-up during the weekend. With development at some point you hit a limit and an update can make a tenth or two of a difference. With the setup you can earn much more”.

The race

At Silverstone the values ​​on the field are mixed again compared to previous outings, with the only constant personified by Red Bull. The Max Verstappen-RB19 duo was less Martian than usual, affected by the gusts of wind and the soft tires that the Milton Keynes car struggled to digest in the finale. Immediately behind, Lando Norris returns to the podium, making the most of his updated MCL60. The English track was in favor of McLaren, always performing in the fast corners, but the team deserves credit for having prepared the weekend perfectly, extracting the maximum potential from the car. The progress made with the updates is also evident, especially in the slower corners and in terms of tire management.

Mercedes celebrates on the podium a race experienced as a third force, with the little help given by the drop in temperatures compared to Friday. The tire management of the W14 in the first stint was surprising, both with Hamilton but above all with Russell on the soft tyre. Ferrari instead he pays dearly for the unfortunate entry of the Safety Car, a non-optimal preparation of the car and the early tire change with Leclerc. In Maranello there was a fear of deterioration on the rear axle, given the traction difficulties. The Cavallino sacrificed mileage in the slower corners in favor of a balance aimed at protecting the front in the fast corners, which in fact weren’t a big problem.

In general, the Reds suffered again from problems of inconstancy and sensitivity to the wind, albeit to a lesser extent than in Barcelona and Miami and with an important difference. In the Ferrari house there is now an awareness of the development direction to follow and to correct and adjust the set-ups, so much so that the uncertainty about what the car’s problems are has disappeared from the declarations. At Ferrari, the work to be done remains great, but this does not mean that there have not been small steps forward.