Alex Palou, IndyCar champion in 2021, will be the new reserve driver of the McLaren Formula 1 team starting next season.

The announcement came this afternoon, made by the Woking-based team. Palou has already tested McLaren in recent months, during two tests held in Barcelona and at the Red Bull Ring at the wheel of an MCL35M, the 2021 single-seater.

The Spaniard, who was able to relaunch his career in the US open wheel series thanks to last year’s title, made his Formula 1 debut during the first free practice session of the United States Grand Prix, on the Austin track, at the wheel of the McLaren with which Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo raced this year.

Palou will continue to race IndyCar in 2023, but will be McLaren’s reserve when IndyCar does not race simultaneously with Formula 1.

“I am thrilled to be joining the McLaren team as a reserve driver in 2023,” said the 25-year-old Spaniard.

Alex Palou, McLaren Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I’ve been behind the wheel of both the MCL35M and the MCL36 and it’s been a great experience, so I’m looking forward to being involved with next year’s car.”

“I look forward to continuing my development as a driver and appreciate the trust McLaren has placed in me with this new role next year.”

Andreas Seidl, McLaren team principal, added: “The team is delighted to have Alex on board as one of our reserve drivers for next season. He impressed everyone in Free Practice 1 at Austin, but also with the developments carried out this year”.

“He has achieved many notable achievements throughout his motorsport career, particularly with his IndyCar title win in 2021, so it’s great for us to be able to expand his role within the team and we look forward to working with him more closely.” contact than in the past”.

Palou will continue to race in IndyCar together with the Ganassi team for the fourth season of his career, a team in which he should also find Nicholas Latifi, a former Williams driver. In 2022 Palou finished fifth in the IndyCar championship, but in 2023 he will be first backup to Lando Norris and newcomer Oscar Piastri.