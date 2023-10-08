First podium in the Spa-Francorchamps sprint, first pole in the Qatar sprint shootout and first success again in the sprint under the floodlights in Lusail. Over the last two and a half months, Piastri has tasted the first joys of Formula 1 with a McLaren that has gone from fighting at the back of the field to the top thanks to a solid program of updates and organizational improvements internal.

To beat Red Bull, a perfect day was needed and the Woking team did not disappoint, especially with the Australian, capable of winning pole and victory in sequence thanks to a shootout qualifying in which the British team’s drivers were able reversing the strengths during the course of the lap compared to Friday. This allowed us to make the difference precisely in those sections where, on the contrary, the Dutchman showed some more difficulty, suffering a balance negatively influenced by the increase in temperatures and the wind.

Having built excellent foundations on the flying lap, in the race Piastri then perfectly realized the car’s potential, maintaining his composure even when he was overtaken by George Russell, who however could count on a softer compound which then showed its own limits over long distances. Without a shadow of a doubt, the fact that Norris and Verstappen were forced to make a comeback after a slow start made the Australian’s task easier, but he was able to manage the race very well, giving McLaren their first success of the season.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, Rea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1st position, celebrate after winning the Sprint race Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The pole obtained by reversing the strengths of Friday

At McLaren, Friday ended with a particularly bitter aftertaste, because the competitiveness shown on the track by the MCL60 did not lead to the desired results, given the cancellation of track limit times with both Norris and Piastri. Thus the Woking team went from a first and second row to sixth and tenth place on the Sunday grid.

However, despite the canceled time trial it was clear that the British single-seater had shown excellent performances, enough to put both Ferraris and at least one Mercedes behind it. The objective for the Sprint Shootout was therefore to realize that potential, returning to those positions predicted after free practice, but without discarding the idea of ​​trying to annoy Max Verstappen.

Compared to the official tests on Friday, the first element of difference lay in the temperatures, which were 7°C higher on the asphalt, with the addition of the wind which contributed to destabilizing the cars even more. An important delta which can often contribute to changing the balance of the cars, especially on a track like that of Qatar, which has long corners where the behavior of the single-seater can vary depending on the phase of the corner. In Red Bull, for example, the drivers found some more difficulty in using the soft, especially Sergio Perez, while they found themselves more at ease with the medium.

The comparison between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in SQ3 on Saturday Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Observing the telemetries, it is interesting to note how on Saturday McLaren built the pole by overturning the strengths of Friday: if in the “traditional” qualifying Verstappen was able to make the difference in the first and third split times, the references were completely reversed in the Sprint Shootout, with the Dutchman able to get closer in the central sector but further away from the McLarens in the rest of the lap.

A statement that can be appreciated by comparing the telemetries of Q3 (with Norris, the fastest driver for McLaren at that time) with that of SQ3, in which Piastri took pole. The main differences can be found above all in the supported curves, such as 4, 5 and those of the third sector. For example, in Turn 5 the McLaren drivers were able to significantly improve their speed, while Verstappen’s speed worsened by 8 km/h: this allowed them to reverse the scenarios, going from a disadvantaged situation to one in which you can build a small treasure with which to fight for the top.

On the contrary, the two McLaren standard-bearers encountered some more difficulties in the central sector, especially in turn 10, allowing their Red Bull rival to get closer. However, the most interesting issue concerns the third and final split time, the one which was modified following the problems observed by Pirelli with its tires following the analyzes carried out post-FP1. If on Friday the fast sequence 12-13-14 was the strong point of Red Bull, which made great stability and excellent precision its best weapons, on Saturday the scenarios were reversed, with McLaren now the reference .

The comparison between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in Q3 on Friday Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

If in turn 13 in qualifying Verstappen was able to reach 6 km/h more than the two MCL60s, in the Sprint Shootout the three-time world champion instead suffered a gap of 10 km/h, which then recurred also in turn 14. Clearly, compared to Friday all the drivers recorded lower speeds, partly due to the high temperatures, partly due to the changes to the track which slowed down the section: the main aspect, however, lies in the delta between the two days. For example, in turn 14 Verstappen suffered a drop of 20 km/h, while the McLaren standard-bearers managed to keep him well below 10 km/h, completely reversing the situation and the strengths relating to the RB19.

Elements that proved fundamental in wresting pole from Verstappen’s hands and building the foundations for the success that would later come under the spotlight.

A victory built with great coldness

Starting from the pole achieved just a few hours earlier, and from the clean side of the starting grid, expectations for Piastri were undoubtedly high. In the background there was no shortage of the scenario of being able to play as a team with Norris to keep Verstappen behind him who, undoubtedly, would have tried to crown his world triumph with yet another victory of the season.

McLaren had chosen to focus on the compound that would have offered greater flexibility over the nineteen laps of the sprint, despite knowing that in the first laps it would probably have been exposed to attacks from those drivers who would have attempted the risk of the soft. The choice of the yellow band compound was in fact aimed above all at long distances, with the teams aware of the possibility of having to encounter graining, a phenomenon already highlighted during the first free practice session on Friday. From this point of view, generally the medium tends to respond better to the scenarios in which that phenomenon can occur, proving to be the best option not so much in the first laps, when the grip offered by the soft is still superior, but over the long distance.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field on the opening lap of the Sprint race Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A situation that arose again during the sprint. Thanks to an excellent sprint when the traffic lights went out, the Australian managed to keep himself in the lead of the race, but had to immediately put aside his desire to attempt a breakaway due to the intervention of the Safety Car. Also in this case, the neutralization did not work in favor of those drivers who had chosen to focus on the yellow band compound, as the warm-up phase requires more time than the soft one, in particular in the first laps of the race, a in which the entire part of the tires still needs to warm up properly.

George Russell, who was behind the McLaren driver, did not take long to take advantage of the situation, overtaking in the phases immediately following the restart before the Safety Car with a deep braking into turn 6, just moments before the race direction neutralized the race again following Logan Sargeant’s spin. Despite having suffered the attack from the Star driver, at McLaren they were not overly worried, on the one hand because they expected a drop in the soft during the race, on the other because the main rivals who had the medium, in this case Norris and Verstappen were still in fifth and sixth position, having to deal with the two Ferraris first.

As had already happened previously, on the restart after the second period behind the safety car, the soft again guaranteed better performances in the initial stages, giving Russell the opportunity to extend and impose a lead of more than second, useful for push opponents out of the DRS zone. However, in the space of a few passes the signs of graining began to appear, which were highlighted first and foremost on the covers with the softer compound.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In fact, albeit in a much more contained way, this phenomenon also occurred on the medium tyres, as in the case of Verstappen, who had to force the tire during the comeback also to avoid letting Piastri himself escape. In fact, after overtaking Russell during the eleventh lap, the champion of the Woking team managed to put a gap of around two seconds between himself and his rival from Red Bull.

The accident between Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez then changed the cards on the table again. The four laps spent behind the safety car slowed down the Dutchman’s comeback, effectively bringing the Australian ever closer to the big goal. Furthermore, the fact that Russell was able to resist the Red Bull driver’s attacks for an entire lap before giving way gave Piastri the chance to immediately accumulate a precious treasure of over two and a half seconds, to manage until the fateful checkered flag.

At a time the primary aspect was not to make mistakes, the young McLaren talent handled the situation with great coolness and clarity, thus achieving his first career success during a weekend that he will remember for a long time.