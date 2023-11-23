The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship will end this weekend at Yas Marina, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and McLaren has decided to say goodbye to the season that saw it protagonist of an extraordinary performance recovery with a special livery.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s MCL60s will wear a very particular dress for the last dance of the season. This is a true work of art created by the Saudi artist Nujood Al-Otaibi for the initiative embraced by the Woking team called ‘Driven by Change’.

The idea came from the simple phrase: “Break the mold.” Nujood Al-Otaibi tried to blend an element well known to her like the desert sand with the flow of the waves, however using the classic colors of the livery that McLaren has used for much of this season.

The new livery on the McLaren MCL60 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The papaya color – the historic McLaren shade – and the blue blend to form waves and grains that are fused and intend to create the optical effect of movement even when the car is static.

In the beautiful video created by the team, Nujood Al-Otaibi explains even better his work of art not placed on canvas, but on the carbon skins that form the bodywork of Norris and Piastri’s MCL60s.

“Over the years I have always fought to be heard. Inspired by the things that raised me, by the people who came before me. This is my journey, my creativity. Walking my own path, my own way. The people they may not know my name today. But they will know it tomorrow.”

