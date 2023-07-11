At Silverstone McLaren was the protagonist of its best race of the year. The friendly track and favorable weather conditions have enhanced the strengths of the MCL60, to which must be added the important progress made with development. A growth that began with the substantial updates introduced in Baku, of which the recent innovations represent the natural evolution. To explain the path traced in Woking an exceptional professor: Andrea Stella.

Change of concept

The growth of the MCL60 begins in Baku, with the debut of the new fund which, rather than finding performance, inaugurates a new development direction. Stella says: “The Baku fund was conceptual update. He brought some performance, however quantifiable in less than two tenths per lap. The leap we’ve made with the updates in Austria is potentially even bigger, conceptually speaking. However, the reality is that when you look at the bottom of Red Bull seen in Monaco, you realize that there is a third step to take. The good thing is that all aerodynamic departments at McLaren have accelerated this process. Now we are finding performance faster than we were able to do before ”.

For McLaren, the priority was to verify that the new concept had a potential in store that could be easily expressed with subsequent development. “The key is to understand that some concepts have more potential than others and allow you to develop faster and longer”, explains the Team Principal. Often the concept of the car is misunderstood with the shape of the bodywork, but it is something deeper. What changes is the way in which the car works to generate aerodynamic load and mechanical grip, a compromise between ground clearance and suspension stiffness.

“With this generation of machines, a compromise is sought between performance at low and high speeds”, continues Andrea Stella. “They are ground effect cars and your performance depends on how close to the ground. You can optimize the machine to make it work far from the ground, favoring low speeds, or lower for high-mileage curves. In terms of the trade-off between downforce and aerodynamic drag, we have work to do to reduce drag. This is independent of the balance and performance you want to achieve at low or high speeds. It’s a different topic.”







There is a jump

Since the beginning of the season, the MCL60 has been a competitive car especially in high-speed corners, with aerodynamics optimized to perform best at low ground clearance. The Austrian track and above all the English one contributed to the encouraging performance of the McLaren, but Andrea Stella confirms the general step forward with the updates. “The conditions helped us, but at the same time there is the contribution of progress done with the car”.

“On the one hand we have improved the car in terms of aerodynamic efficiency, but also other aspects that can help the race pace”, continues the Team Principal. “We have quantified these improvements in terms of load and we see that too in low speed corners we are fairly competitive now. By overlaying the GPS data, however, we notice that some cars are even faster than us and this confirms our development objectives”.

Red Bull inspiration

The growth path at McLaren cannot go beyond looking at the solutions of the competition. The Red Bull bottom exhibited in Monaco was a revelation, which enlightened the engineers on the great opportunities for modeling surfaces offered by the current regulation. However, drawing inspiration does not mean copying: “The teams are equipped to try to absorb intellectual property by looking at the photos taken of the cars displayed in the pit lane on Fridays. However, this does not mean that you simply copy the geometry and virtually simulate it in the CFD or in the wind tunnel. If you do, what you see is not a load increase, but a loss. Your machine is already optimized around what has been done up to that moment”.

“I’m sure all the teams draw inspiration from Red Bull, looking at the photos”continues the Team Principal. “It’s about inspiration though. Looking at them, our aerodynamics department didn’t immediately find the solution. You can take inspirationbut then you have to do your job and conduct your iterations, to transform it into something that really works”. Work continues at McLaren to understand the secrets of Red Bull and return to the top step of the podium, the goal set by Andrea Stella for 2025.