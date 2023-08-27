McLaren is not a meteor, but it is an interesting reality of this Formula 1. With the passing of the races, the Woking team proves to be technically the real second force of the championship behind the elusive Red Bull. Lando Norris put his MCL60 on the front row next to Max Verstappen’s RB19, confirming the excellent results already shown in free practice in qualifying.

It is no longer a surprise to record that the papaya single-seater is particularly competitive when the track is wet, with water perhaps it could have challenged the Dutchman for a pole start, limiting at least the half-second gap that the world champion has trimmed in the English way, first pursuer when the asphalt dried out, allowing the adoption of slick tires with a soft compound.

Peter Prodromou’s staff completed the update package which was split over several appointments: the more efficient rear wing was brought to Zandvoort, even if the technicians decided not to use it on the race weekend due to the very bad weather conditions. variables: the more charged solution was seen in qualifying on the two cars.

McLaren MCL60, technical detail of the tie rods that stiffen the bottom Photo by: Uncredited

McLaren, however, also aroused curiosity for a stiffening intervention in the pavement in front of the rear wheel. On the MCL60, in fact, we observe the appearance of a Mercedes matrix solution which on the W14 shows a metal tie-rod that connects a structural part to the bottom, passing through the side.

This is an effective intervention that stiffens an area of ​​the sidewalk where harmful flexions can be generated which could trigger porpoising. McLaren has taken the concept seen on the black arrows to an extreme, because the single link that starts from the gearbox box branches into four different elements near the bottom. Also curious is the metal lattice that binds three of the four cables, making the structure even more rigid.

The teams continue the discovery and knowledge of the regulation that characterizes ground effect single-seaters, achieving important qualitative leaps in the understanding of these cars that look for the load with the shape of the bellies as they cannot use the side skirts to seal the Venturi tunnels.