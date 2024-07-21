The word ‘miracle’ comes spontaneously but is out of place. There are no miracles in Formula 1 and what McLaren is confirming, as much as it may seem, is not a prodigy. We are faced with the result of a long and meticulous work that started a long time ago, in October 2022. Hypothesizing to see a team forcefully beat Red Bull, with a ‘double’, just two months ago would have made a large part of the paddock smile.

Today it is a reality, before everyone’s eyes, the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend has put its stamp on something that had been clear for some time. Fifty-one points now separate McLaren from Red Bull in the Constructors’ standings, just a few more than the Woking team has managed to recover in the last three race weekends.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team Photo by: Lubomir Asenov / Motorsport Images

Arriving at the top, as always happens, puts old problems aside and presents new ones. The Hungarian Grand Prix, a triumphal race for the team, has put the pit wall in front of a virus that lurks in the top teams: driver management.

On one side there are the interests of the team, on the other the ambitions of the drivers, who especially when it comes to top drivers (and McLaren, beyond the palmares, has two) are not inclined to compromise. Andrea Stella has said it on several occasions in recent weeks: “We have a winning single-seater, but it still needs a bit of running-in”. To learn how to manage a winning race there is only one school: start managing winning races.

Oscar Piastri gets off to a better start at the Hungarian GP and surprises poleman Lando Norris Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Piastri’s lead took shape in the first kilometre of the race thanks to a great start and a perfect braking into turn 1, then Oscar cemented it with conviction in the first two stints, with Norris never able to enter the DRS zone of his teammate. On lap 44 Piastri was ahead of Lando by 2 seconds and Hamilton by 27. At that moment the window opened (25 laps to the checkered flag) to switch to the last set of medium tyres, but the team, instead of calling Piastri to the pits, as is the usual procedure for all teams, decided to make the first pit stop with Norris.

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 2nd position, congratulates Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, winner Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Lando took advantage of the early pit stop to place the undercut on Piastri, who was called to the pits two laps later. The team justified themselves with Oscar, “We had to anticipate the pit stop because Lando was at risk of undercutting Lewis”, but in reality things were not exactly like that.

To put everything back in order, it would have been enough to immediately impose an exchange of positions, but here came a second mistake, namely a team radio in which the team asked Norris to give the leadership of the race back to his teammate “when you can”.

Lando seized the opportunity to extend his lead over his teammate, starting a team radio show with messages of all kinds, from “Lando you have to preserve the tires” to “Lando, remember what we said in the briefing”. Then, perhaps not coincidentally, four laps from the top Norris’s track engineer hit the nail on the head: “Lando, if you want to race for the world championship I would need the team and Oscar”. At that point Norris slowed down and the race ended with Piastri as the winner.

Norris and Piastri celebrate double podium at Hungaroring but there are no big smiles Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The team result was total, but it left a bitter aftertaste both in Piastri, who would have liked to celebrate his first victory in Formula 1 in a completely different way, and in Norris. The drivers both seemed annoyed and this denotes above all the lack of a defined scenario before the start that would have foreseen all the situations.

This will also contribute to the team’s growth process, but beyond a debriefing that will have been longer than expected, McLaren can head towards Spa with a smile. There are new problems but also new goals, unthinkable until recently but today more than ever within reach.