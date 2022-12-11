For the third consecutive year, McLaren is confirmed in the very first positions of the mid-group. Just as in 2021 the victory in the championship of the others was missing, but the Woking stable can rejoice in a consolidated organization and now able to fight constantly behind the top teams. A milestone that is anything but obvious for a team that until five seasons ago was navigating in the rear in the midst of an identity crisis. In 2022 McLaren was also the only team outside of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes to score a podium, thanks to Lando Norris’ third place at Imola. However, net of the confirmation of the skills acquired under the new Brown-Seidl management, the recent vintage highlights what still needs to be done to take the last big step towards the top.

While unveiling the MCL36, Technical Director James Key announces how the team took risks during the design. For the suspensions the dictates of the previous technical cycle are subverted, adopting the pull-rod at the front and the push-rod at the rear, scheme shared only by the victorious Red Bull. McLaren is therefore not afraid to move away from what has been done in the past, taking note of the changes in the new regulations. “Last year there were bargeboards, turning vanes and other complex aerodynamic appendages in the center of the car, which could be exploited in the design phase to condition the flow from the front wing towards the remaining part of the car, especially towards the rear. This year we suddenly have none of this anymore, therefore the front suspension plays a much bigger role in the aerodynamic influence”, explains James Key. However, the technical director is forced to change his mind after a short time, as the solutions churned out by the rival teams show that in reality McLaren was not brave enough in the design phase. The sides, for example, are neither as wide as those of Red Bull, Ferrari and Alpine to shield the car body from external turbulence, nor narrow enough like the shapes of Mercedes to distance the bodywork from turbulent flows.

At the beginning of the season, the Woking team also has to contend with severe overheating of the braking system, also subject to profound changes due to the new regulations that limit its cooling capacity. The critical issues are such that McLaren is forced to face the first five races with titanium cooling ducts to replace the lighter and more traditional carbon elements, which will only return to the car starting from the Spanish Grand Prix. However, the stopgap solution is not enough to prevent Norris and Ricciardo from having to moderate their pace to contain the temperatures at their debut in Bahrain, while an incorrect strategy definitively condemns both cars to the rear. The start of the championship is therefore disastrous, emphasizing a more critical picture than it actually is since the MC36 cannot fully express its potential. It cannot be ignored how troubleshooting the braking system subtracts resources from development at the start of the season and above all how hinders the study of the behavior of the car on the track to the limitfurther slowing development.

The evolution of the MCL36 definitively kicks off in Barcelona, ​​when it makes its debut a complete evolutionary package that begins the slow transformation of the car, moving away from the conservative initial concept. The sides are stretched towards the rear and you begin to glimpse the downward slide trend typical of Red Bull and Alpine. The bottom is also updated, while a new front wing with a wider adjustable section is introduced.

Woking then deliberates a second evolutionary step on the occasion of the French Grand Prix, in which a third version of the sidepods makes its debut, accompanied by revised Venturi channels in the connection area with the diffuser. The third and final package of developments makes its debut in Singapore, where the side air intakes of the sides are stretched forward, as far as possible, with a shape that recalls that of the RB18 useful for accentuating the lower flare. The most important innovations, however, concern the underbody, where a bottom arrives with a different inlet section of the Venturi channel and upward modifications along the outer edge. The Singapore package is defined by James Key as a change of concept of the car, referring in particular to the structure of the bottom and the working heights for which it is designed. On the other hand, at the bodywork level, the narrow bellies at the beginning of the season are increasingly changing towards the sidepods beaten in Red Bull style, while maintaining an external rise that acts as a shield against external turbulence, in the wake of what Alpine has done.

Development at McLaren also focuses a lot on the diffuser, of which there are modifications especially in the central part of the championship in Budapest and in Spa. In this regard, of great interest is the experiment conducted in Singapore, where a removable tail is evaluated to be placed on the keel of the diffuser to seek aerodynamic stability, a solution similar to the one adopted by Ferrari. After the initial problems, brake cooling is inevitably the subject of investment throughout the year. New ducts arrive at the front in Barcelona and Budapest, while the changes to the rear make their debut in Austria and France. Given the timing, the mid-season interventions on the system suggest that McLaren is no longer just going to reinforce reliability, but also to perfect the thermal management of the tires through the fluid dynamics inside the rim. Finally, together with Ferrari, the Woking team is the one that invests the most in hind wings, launching six different specifications during the year to bring as a dowry on the 2023 car. It’s a McLaren that makes little use of the beam-wing and bottom adjustments to adjust the load level, instead making use mainly of the upper spoilers and appendages on the wheel units rear.

Overall, the MC36 is a car that expresses itself better in qualifying than it does in the race. With the Barcelona package, McLaren is also putting its hand on medium-slow mileage, a weak point of the cars of recent years and at the beginning of the season, but which in the second and third part of 2022 turns out to be a strong point in the duel with Alpine. On the other hand, where Norris and Ricciardo suffer is on the faster circuits, where the low efficiency of the single-seater emerges. However, the Woking team can count on consistency of the Mercedes power unit, with Ricciardo who even concludes the year without exceeding the ceiling of three units per season. The few penalties on the grid and almost no technical withdrawals, in stark contrast to Alpine, allow McLaren to maximize the points available, keeping the fight for fourth place in the world championship alive right up to the end.

The team also proves itself lucid and firm in strategies, able not to react on impulse to the stops of the opponents, preferring on several occasions to lengthen and continue on their own path. This is what happens, for example, in Singapore, when the postponed stop allows Ricciardo to benefit from the Safety Car, or in Austin, where Norris is the author of a comeback in the final stages thanks to fresher tires. Precisely on the subject of pit stops, commendable it is the engineering of the equipment for the tire change, which allows you to make the fastest stop of all 2022, less than two seconds. Among the positive signs, it should also be noted that McLaren was the only team to test in Abu Dhabi a modified bottom in the outer rim to anticipate the changes to the 2023 regulations, confirming the team’s tradition of testing the new features well in advance for the season next one. On the other hand, it is undeniable that the wide disparity in points scored between the two riders prevents Alpine’s fourth place from being more credibly undermined, a gap whose faults are to be divided between Ricciardo and the team that failed to put him in the conditions best.

After consolidating itself at the top of the mid-group, McLaren looks to the top teams. Important infrastructural and personnel reinforcements will arrive in support of the last and most difficult leap in the ascent route. They will be completed in mid-2023 the new simulator and the proprietary wind tunnel, essential conditions for success in contemporary Formula 1, the fruits of which can be reaped from 2024 onwards. At the same time, work is underway to expand the production department, while the recruitment campaign for new engineers has already begun. However, despite the incomplete means currently available, in 2022 McLaren was able to recover after a difficult start, expressing the same reaction already highlighted from 2018 onwards. Under the direction of Andreas Seidl, the team has shown in recent years that it is capable of making major changes to the car during the current season, as evidenced by the new suspension introduced in mid-2019 or the narrow nose developed over the course of 2020. in the past McLaren collected the technical legacy of the previous management, thus finding itself forced to chase, the restart from a blank sheet in 2022 was an opportunity to begin a new cycle without a starting handicap. In this, the incorrect concept of the MCL36 demonstrates how the team, in addition to the already consolidated reaction skills, can still reinforce the creation process.