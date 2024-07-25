Max Verstappen arrives at the halfway point of the season with more doubts than certainties, because the last period with a Red Bull no longer a reference has done nothing but fuel questions about what the next steps will be for the Milton Keynes team. The Dutch driver himself had defined the last round in Budapest as one of the most important of the championship, because it would have allowed him to understand if the technical innovations would have allowed the RB20 to make that hoped-for step forward.

On the contrary, while it is true that the Hungaroring was a track more suited to McLaren than to Red Bull, the Hungarian track gave its response, placing the RB20 behind its rival in the fight for the world championship. Added to this is the fact that the technical innovations not only did not bring the hoped-for leap forward in terms of performance, lower than expected, but also in terms of balance.

After starting the season with a car that was easier to set up, as rivals got closer, the Anglo-Austrian car has become increasingly complex to manage, not only for the engineers, but also for the drivers themselves. Spa could potentially have been a track more suited to the characteristics of the Red Bull, but this weekend Verstappen will have to serve a ten-place penalty due to an engine change, with a weekend that is already expected to be uphill.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, makes his pit stop Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

In fact, the Dutchman has already reached the fourth engine and the Milton Keynes team was well aware that Max would have to serve a penalty at a certain point in the season to mount another unit, which became necessary after the reliability problems encountered in the first part of the world championship. The choice therefore fell, for the third consecutive year, on Spa. However, if in past years the advantage was wider and allowed to compensate, this year according to the three-time world champion it will be more difficult to think of climbing the standings in the race.

“I knew we would end up with a penalty at some point, so it’s not a surprise for me. It’s definitely a good track to get rid of this problem. We’ll find out on Sunday, of course, how good it is, but you know, some circuits are a little bit better than others in that respect. Of course, on a street circuit, you don’t want to have a penalty for changing the engine,” said the Dutchman on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix, a sort of second home event for him.

On paper, Spa could have been one of the best tracks on the calendar for Red Bull, given the importance of the DRS effect, even with rather unloaded wings, and the large presence of fast corners, where the RB20, like its progenitor, usually has something more than its rivals. However, the weekend will be uphill: furthermore, it should not be forgotten that other teams will bring several technical innovations. For example, McLaren will show up with a low-load wing to address the shortcomings seen last year in terms of efficiency.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

For this reason, Verstappen has no illusions about the weekend, hoping that, perhaps, the rain can somehow change the course of the race. “If you look at the last races where we haven’t been particularly fast, I wouldn’t say that with 10 more positions we have a chance of winning, but a race can always be turned upside down at any moment”.

“You have to try to make the best of this situation and that’s what we’ll try to do. At the moment I don’t even know how competitive we’ll be here. Of course, in some places there’s also this new asphalt. So we have to see how the tyres respond. So there are still a lot of unknowns, also in terms of the weather: there’s a bit of rain forecast for Friday and Saturday. So yeah, we just have to follow the weather and the progression during the weekend and see how competitive we are.”

The Dutchman also briefly returned to what happened during the last Grand Prix, when his frustration emerged over a strategy that had led him to finish behind Lewis Hamilton on two separate occasions: “From my side, I think it was quite clear that the strategy was wrong. And of course I am very motivated, like everyone else in the team, to try to be perfect. To do that in every single race is very difficult. But when things are not going as they should, I think it is normal to share your frustration, and then in the race other things happened and you are full of adrenaline. After the race we talked about the strategy and it was clear that it was not optimal. We talked about it and we will learn from it”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Finally, when asked if he will be able to continue competing in virtual races on the simulator during the race weekend, Verstappen confirmed that no ban has been imposed by the team, also because they are personal choices. In fact, last Sunday the Dutchman had stayed awake until around 3 in the morning, something that had made some people turn up their noses, but which in reality is not unusual for him, given that he had done the same in Imola and in other events, where he then achieved success.

“There are no other virtual races coming, so there is no need to worry. So no, it’s not like I have a ban or anything. I don’t even need to tell them what they do in their free time and on weekends. Running until 3 in the morning is nothing new and for me it’s something very important in my life.”

“I have won three world championships, I think I know very well what I can and cannot do,” Verstappen added.