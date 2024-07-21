“To those who think I disrespected the team and that I overdid it, I reply that they can all go fuck themselves.” In one fell swoop, Max Verstappen seems to have returned to the way he was until 2021: irascible, irritable, nervous to the point of rudeness in the team radio with the Red Bull pit wall, guilty of having made a mistake in strategy and having put him in such a condition as not even to get the podium.

The exchange of messages between the team and the Dutchman, three-time reigning world champion and leader of the 2024 World Championship, was surreal in how it came about. After three years of dominance, Max gave in to nerves, putting his own spin on it and making every possible mistake, starting with the off-track overtaking of Lando Norris in turn 1, shortly after the start.

Red Bull then got the strategy wrong, and this is the point that most triggered Max’s reaction from the cockpit of his modified RB20: “Today we didn’t have the pace to fight with the McLarens, but I think we could have still finished on the podium. The wrong strategy put me in difficulty and I had to continuously fight with the others, trying to overtake, but today it didn’t work”.

“The Hungaroring is a track with asphalt that heats up a lot. As soon as a car gets close to another, the tyres overheat and basically all the advantages you have with the tyres no longer work. With Lambiase we had exchanges via radio that we have had in the past. However, I was just annoyed by the fact that today the team didn’t understand what they were doing wrong or, at least, didn’t understand how wrong it was. From the car you get different sensations”.

The accident between Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I’m definitely more upset about the strategy than the lack of competitiveness of the car. I already knew we would have problems beating the McLarens, but we needed to finish at least third, but we weren’t able to do that.”

The icing on the cake came in the clash with Lewis Hamilton at turn 1 just to take third place. Max tried to take advantage of a lapped car by going for dear life inside Hamilton, but, arriving too fast inside the curve, he locked his wheels and came into contact with Lewis’ Mercedes.

“In Austria they gave me a lot of scolding, telling me to move while braking and blah blah blah. I position the car on the initial movement and then keep it straight. Today, while braking, it kept turning right and that’s why I got stuck too, because I was making the move but I saw that the car on the outside kept coming at me. Otherwise we would have crashed already. I had to stop the car and that’s why I got stuck”, Max defended himself.