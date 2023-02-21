Max Verstappen returns to the classic. After a season, the 2022 season, spent sporting a white and gold helmet, he decided to take an important step back in terms of the colors of his helmet and embrace his origins again.

Gold disappears, red and blue are back, thus reforming the colors of the Dutch flag. The design of the helmet – supplied by the German Schuberth – remains the same, but the basic colors change.

White is the only note that links the 2022 helmet to the 2023 one. Now the lower bands of the helmet’s chin guard are red again, while the upper ones starting from the visor are back to blue.

The stylized lion on the cap takes up the same red as the low horizontal band just described, while the number 1 appears in red on the aerodynamic profile behind the lion.

In the back, then, there are two elements worthy of note. The first, the least relevant one, is a blue band that interrupts the monotony of the white. The second, however, much more important is the presence of the two stars, which symbolize the two world titles won up to now.

“I look forward to adding many more stars back here”, Verstappen said without hiding in the presentation video, “But at the moment I have to say that I am very happy with the two that I have put in this part of the helmet”.

Another slight change has been applied to the red and blue bands: slight white piping to make the design of the helmet more classic. Then the Red Bull logo stands out on the sides of the helmet, but not with the usual colors, but all red to take up the motif of the two lower bands – one on each side. This is a different solution from the one shown in the official photos taken in New York at the presentation ceremony of the 2023 season and the partnership agreement with Ford, which still appeared with the classic logo of the energy drink brand.